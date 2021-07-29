2021 July 29 12:37

Baltiysk ferry meets ISM Code requirements

Image source: Oboronlogistics

On July 21, 2021, Oboronlogistics LLC received a certificate from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) on safety management on the Baltiysk ferry, Oboronlogistics says in a press release.

The ship's Safety Management System (SMS) was voluntarily presented by the company and complies with the requirements of the International Code for the Management of Safe Operation of Ships and Pollution Prevention (ISM Code).



Based on the results of the inspection, the RMRS confirmed that the ship's crew, under the guidance of an experienced captain, follows all the proper instructions, supports the proper operation of the ferry, complies with the rules of safe operation and prevention of environmental pollution.



Designed for the transportation of railway rolling stock and wheeled equipment, the Baltiysk ferry is leased to Oboronlogistika LLC for a period of 5 years under a bareboat charter agreement from December 2020.



The Baltiysk is a "twin ship" of the Ambal ferry, which is part of Oboronlogistics ' own fleet. The weight of the cargo batch of the ferry is up to 8,000 tons.



The operation of two similar ferries on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line allows Oboronlogistics to ensure constant and uninterrupted operational operation of the line, while maintaining its stability and competitiveness.