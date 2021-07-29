  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 29 11:46

    Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact Tallink Grupp financial results in Q2 2021

    Tallink Grupp has today published its 2021 second quarter financial results, which continue to be impacted by the ongoing travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In the second quarter (1 April – 30 June) of the 2021 financial year, Tallink Grupp carried a total of 427 767 passengers, which is 10.2% more than in the second quarter last year. The number of cargo units transported increased by 6.0% in the same comparison and the number of passenger vehicles transported in Q2 2021 increased by 22.7% compared to the same period last year.

    The Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 32.5% or EUR 21.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to EUR 86.1 million. The unaudited EBITDA in the quarter was EUR 4.4 million (EUR 2.4 million in Q2 2020) and the unaudited net loss amounted to EUR 24.3 million (net loss of EUR 27.4 million in Q2 2020).

    Revenue from the company’s route operations (core business) increased in Q2 2021 by EUR 9.7 million compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to EUR 66.1 million. Some of the other activities positively contributing to revenue increase during the quarter were the short-term charter of Silja Europa, various retail activities, including also Burger King operations and launch of the COVID testing service on board.

    The Group’s investments in second quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 3.1 million (EUR 14 million in Q2 2020). Due to the changed economic environment and suspension of vessel operations, ship-related investments were kept to minimum and only critical maintenance and repair works were performed. Investments were also made in the development of the online booking and sales systems as well as other administrative systems and in relation to the opening of Burger King restaurants.

    At the end of Q2 2021, the Group’s liquidity buffer remains strong at EUR 116.7 million (EUR 104.9 million at 30 June 2020) and the agreement by the Group at the end of the quarter with its financial partners on the amendment and the prolongation of the waivers of financial covenants and the postponement of principal payments under existing loan agreements, has provided further alleviation for the Group during the challenging times.

    Despite the challenges presented by the crisis, shareholder confidence in the group remains strong with the number of shareholders at the end of Q2 2021 being more than double compared to the end of 2019 and totalling 28 715 (13 670 at the end of 2019), out of whom more than 7000 are Finnish FDR holders.

    Commenting on the second quarter results, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene said:
    „The run-up and start of the 2021 high season has been very different from that of 2020. When in 2020 there was great hope and temporary relief in May and June that the world has beaten COVID and we were on the path to recovery, then this year we are all far more pragmatic, cautious and know that the world has not yet managed to defeat the pandemic and recovery is still a way off. With ongoing, but gradually reducing travel restrictions and a drop in traveller confidence due to strong messages from governments to only travel if you have to, the international transport and travel industry continues to face extreme difficulties, 17 months after the start of the pandemic.

    “In Tallink Grupp, the second quarter of 2021, was mostly spent on preparing for at least some operations and level of service during the summer high season, with our main focus on domestic cruises and services during tight restrictions, and a gradual re-opening of our regular routes as restrictions are lifted. It is positive to see that those passengers that do travel, are keen to enjoy everything on offer on our vessels and make the most of the shopping, dining, entertainment and relaxation opportunities available.

    “The start of the quarter still saw us offering very limited operations and services, but by the end of the quarter we managed to open up 3 of our hotels in Tallinn, saw marginally increased passenger numbers on the Tallinn-Helsinki route and were able to resume sailing with Silja Serenade on domestic routes and Silja Europa with no-disembarkation cruises, all of which have assisted with vital revenues, but also, just as importantly, staff morale and motivation.

    “The increase in EBITDA in the environment of continuously strict restrictions, significantly lower support measures and increasing fuel prices has been achieved only due to previously taken steps to increase cost efficiency and we will continue with tight cost control measures, careful planning and utmost flexibility, efficient operations and innovative approaches as we go into the second part of the year and I sincerely hope that the national vaccination progress will enable us all to avoid similar restrictions and lock-downs going forward that we have had to endure so far.“

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 4,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 29

18:26 GTT appoints its new Chief Financial Officer
18:06 PGNiG terminates Port Arthur LNG agreement
17:54 FESCO, RZD Logistics and Nurminen Logistics launch regular intermodal service from Asia-Pacific countries to Finland via CPV
17:36 PGNiG Group expands its fleet of gas tankers
17:16 The Hebridean Princess returns to ABP’s Port of Cardiff
16:58 Okskaya Shipyard to build five tugboats of Project NE025 for Marine Rescue Service
16:42 Ever Given arrives to the port of Rotterdam
16:34 PGNiG to purchase more LNG from Venture Global LNG
16:17 Kalmar to deliver 12 straddle carriers to long-term partner Medcenter Container Terminal in Italy
15:56 New BIMCO/ICS Seafarer Workforce Report warns of serious potential officer shortage
15:11 Railway traffic launched through the second Baikal tunnel
14:48 Rosmorport's Petropavlovsk Branch takes part in exercises on maritime search and rescue of people
13:59 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore forms Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation
13:15 Hydrographic Company to hold auction for construction of Arc7 hydrographic ship
12:37 Baltiysk ferry meets ISM Code requirements
12:13 Sembcorp Marine bags 24 Workplace Safety and Health Awards
11:46 Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact Tallink Grupp financial results in Q2 2021
11:08 MARAD awards vessel acquisition management contract to Crowley
10:43 Rosmorport’s tugboats assisted sailing boat Pallada mooring in Egvekinot and Provideniya ports
10:08 Thun Tankers announces the launching of product tanker Thun Empower
10:00 British Ports Association welcomes the resumption of international cruise in England
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of July 28
09:18 SCHOTTEL to deliver a total of ten rudder propellers and two transverse thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards
09:09 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
08:00 Verifavia shipping highlights widespread confusion over EEXI technical parameters
07:55 Drewry launches shipmanager Steering Group to power vessel opex benchmarking

2021 July 28

18:20 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for Q2 and H1 of 2021
18:01 New BIMCO/ICS Seafarer Workforce Report warns of serious potential officer shortage
17:09 PSA & ONE team up to enhance sustainability and reduce maritime environmental footprint
16:28 ECSA and ETF welcome WHO decision to prioritise seafarers’ vaccination
16:03 Rosmorrechflot supports the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
15:42 ERMA FIRST adds world’s smallest ballast water treatment system to product range
15:18 DCT Gdańsk and the Port of Gdańsk enter a new era of container handling on the Baltic Sea
14:51 Oleg Shakhmardanov appointed as head of FSBI Moscow Canal
14:10 MAN wins the world-first order for methanol engine within container segment
13:56 Amursky Shipyard should enter the APR markets – Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
13:14 Norcod finalizes transfer of 2.4 million fish into sea phase
12:55 Captain Guryev, rescue vessel of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet passed the Suez Canal
12:32 Onezhsky Shipyard to get first federal tranche of RUB 1.3 billion for creation of ‘digital shipyard’ this year
12:13 DNV backs crew change programme in South East Asia
11:10 Firth of Forth proposed as Scotland’s Green Port
10:38 The Port of Gdansk welcoms the first cruise ship of the season
10:10 Andrey Severilov re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO
10:03 Haldor Topsoe and Yanchang form joint venture and build methanol catalyst facility in China
09:47 FESCO held repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
09:28 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of July 28
09:05 Neal elected Long Beach Harbor Commission President
08:59 Seanergy announces delivery of one Capesize vessel and new bank loan facility

2021 July 27

18:34 Port of Kaohsiung wins International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) 2021 Award
18:16 Port Houston launches business equity program
17:56 The UK’s most eastern port welcomes the maiden call of Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel
17:36 ONE offers free transportation of oxygen tanks to India to fight the COVID-19
17:06 Pilbara Ports Authority launches its annual Recreational Vessel Safety Campaign
16:42 Carbon Trust to support BEIS in development and demonstration of innovative floating offshore wind technologies for the UK
16:14 Cargo Integrity Group calls for risk-based measures to prevent pest contamination
16:03 Passengers travelling via the Port of Helsinki should prepare for occasional congestion
15:33 APM Terminals Mobile targets Midwest supply chains
15:02 MOL jointly develops new energy-saving sail to boost ship propulsion
14:42 ICTSI South Pacific starts bulk coffee operations