2021 July 29 12:13

Sembcorp Marine bags 24 Workplace Safety and Health Awards

Sembcorp Marine Ltd took home 24 Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Awards this year, six more than at the last WSH Awards in 2020, according to the company's release. The impressive wins in the face of 2021 pandemic challenges and disruptions is a laudable testament of Sembcorp Marine’s hallmark of high standards for standards of workplace safety and health.

Organised by Singapore’s WSH Council and supported by the Ministry of Manpower, the annual WSH Awards are presented to organisations and individuals to recognise their achievements of excellence in workplace safety and health.

In addition to the two WSH Performance Awards (Silver) for Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard and Sembcorp Marine Pandan Yard, the Group received 20 SHARP (Safety and Health Award Recognition for Projects), a WSH Innovation Award and a WSH Supervisor Award.

Innovation and safety are core tenets at Sembcorp Marine. Innovation not only enables Sembcorp Marine to augment its technological bench strength and boost its operational efficiency, it allows the Group to enhance workplace safety as well.

One such safety innovation is the Blower Test Box which received the coveted WSH Innovation Award this year. From ideation and planning to fabrication and testing, a team of six employees from the Electrical and Instrumentation department at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard worked assiduously to turn their concept into reality.

The Blower Test Box is a container which can hold a blower – a component of a vessel’s main engine – for testing before being installed. The traditional process of testing a blower running at a speed of up to 3,600 revolutions per minute required four workers while exposing them to noise levels as high as 130 decibels and flying debris. With the implementation of the Blower Test Box, noise levels were reduced by up to 30% while the risk of being hit by flying objects was eliminated. The device also reduces the risk of ergonomic injuries by enabling workers to assemble the blower without bending over for a prolonged period and allows them to adhere to safe distancing measures as only two workers are required.



About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms; and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.