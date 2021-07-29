2021 July 29 10:00

British Ports Association welcomes the resumption of international cruise in England

The British Ports Association, which represents all the UK’s key maritime passenger gateways, says it has responded to the latest international travel advice issued by the Department for Transport.



From Monday 2 August, passengers arriving from amber list countries who have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA will not have to quarantine when entering England. Furthermore, international cruise sailings from England can also restart from 2 August. International cruise advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been amended to encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad.



Tourism and cruise is an important activity to ports, as well as the coastal regions they operate in. The gradual return of cruise during recent months is a welcome boost to the thousands of people employed in the sector, which generates billions of pounds for the UK economy. Travel agencies, hotels, tour guides, port operators and other services providers will all feel the benefit of international cruise resuming in England again.



Responding to the announcement today by the UK Government, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive at the British Ports Association said: “We are delighted the UK Government has today announced that international cruise can restart in England from 2 August, after a lengthy 16 months of no international sailings. The successful restart of domestic cruise in England two months ago has demonstrated how ports, cruise lines, government and health officials have been able to work together to ensure the health and safety of passengers, crew and destinations are an absolute priority. We are hopeful that the devolved administrations will follow suit shortly as we begin the gradual move towards normality.



Whilst we very much welcome the arrival of passengers from amber list countries who have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA, we are disappointed that those arriving from France still need to quarantine on arrival into England for 10 days. We are hopeful that this anomaly will be changed shortly, when health officials are comfortable it is safe to do so.”