2021 July 29 10:08

Thun Tankers announces the launching of product tanker Thun Empower

On Tuesday July 27, Thun Empower was launched in an online event, according to Thun Tankers's release. Thun Empower is the fourth product tanker, powered by gas, completing the series of E-class vessels being built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V. Thun Empower will operate for Thun Tankers within the Gothia Tanker Alliance.

Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a company owned by the Källsson family since 1938.