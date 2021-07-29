  The version for the print
  2021 July 29 09:18

    SCHOTTEL to deliver a total of ten rudder propellers and two transverse thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

    SCHOTTEL will deliver a total of ten rudder propellers and two transverse thrusters to Turkish Sanmar Shipyards, according to the company's release. These will be installed in two LNG-fuelled escort tugs, as well as in three battery-powered harbour tugs. Ordered by Canadian HaiSea Marine, a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan ULC, the vessels will provide ship assist and towing services to LNG carriers stopping at a new LNG export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia. All five tugs are scheduled to enter service in 2023.

    The fleet will consist of two RAstar 4000-DF dual-fuel (LNG and diesel) escort tugs and three ElectRA 2800 electric harbour tugs. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL), the LNG tugs will be built in Sanmar Shipyards Altinova while the electric tugs will be built in Sanmar Shipyards Tuzla.
     
    Each of the two dual-fuel escort tugs will be equipped with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 610 CP featuring an input power of 3,000 kW with a propeller diameter of 3.2 m. To further enhance manoeuvrability, each vessel will be fitted with a SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 170 (250 kW).

    Measuring 40 m in length and providing around 100 t of bollard pull, they will be the most powerful escort tugs on Canada’s west coast. In addition, they will feature an exhaust after-treatment system in full compliance with IMO Tier III emissions standards.
     
    Each of the three battery electric tugs will be propelled by two SCHOTTEL CombiDrives type SCD 460 (2,100 kW each) with four-bladed propellers with a diameter of 2.6 m. This thruster setup enables the harbour tugs to achieve a bollard pull of approximately 70 t.

    The ElectRA 2800 harbour tugs will operate in unison at a new LNG export facility and will be “first-of-their-class” battery-powered electric tugs. They are designed to perform their regular ship-berthing and unberthing missions using on battery power with a capacity of around 5,240 kWh. The ElectRA 2800 harbour tugs will be 28 m in length.
     
    With an ample supply of clean hydroelectric power available at Kitimat, the harbour tugs will be able to recharge from dedicated shore charging facilities at their berths between dockings, effectively resulting in near-zero emissions when running on batteries. GHG emissions from the new tugs are expected to be significantly lower (54% and 24% respectively) than diesel-powered alternatives.
     
    About HaiSea Marine

    HaiSea Marine is a joint venture majority owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC. Both partners have considerable experience and knowledge of operating in Northern British Columbia, making HaiSea a natural choice for providing responsible and dependable marine services in the region.
     
    About Sanmar

    With more than 40 years’ experience, Sanmar Shipyards has a worldwide reputation for innovation and excellence at its two custom-built, state-of-the-art shipyards at Tuzla and Altinova in Turkey. Renowned for a wide portfolio of technologically-advanced tugs based on world-leading designs from naval architects such as Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), built on demand to customers’ specific operational needs and leads the world in the construction of RAL tugboats, with approx. 250 built to date. Range of tugs includes LNG-fueled, hybrid and autonomous vessels. The company, which also operates tugs, prides itself on focusing on the need to minimize or eliminate negative environmental impact. Sanmar Shipyards works in close partnership with customers at every stage of a project, and claims to provide unrivalled after sales and post-delivery technological support.

