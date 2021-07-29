2021 July 29 07:55

Drewry launches shipmanager Steering Group to power vessel opex benchmarking

Drewry has launched a new Steering Group of shipmanagers to support development of its flagship Ship Operating Costs Annual Review & Forecast report and share best practice, according to Drewry's release.

Members of the Steering Group are collaborating with Drewry to share confidential vessel operating costs data across their managed fleet in return for participation in Drewry’s benchmarking and best practice sharing services. Launch members include: Hong Kong’s Fleet Management; London-based V.Ships; Cyprus domiciled Columbia Shipmanagement; Wallem Group based in Hong Kong; Singapore-based Executive Ship Management, MSI Ship Management and Union Marine Management Services; and ASP Ships Group headquartered in Australia.



Drewry has been publishing annual assessments of vessel operating costs for over 40 years in its flagship Ship Operating Costs Annual Review & Forecast report, which now covers 47 different vessel types and sizes across all the main cargo carrying segments. The method for deriving these assessments has developed over the years but has always been broadly holistic, combining data from vessel operators with information extracted from audited financial reports of listed companies and input from subject matter experts on particular cost heads or vessel types.



Drewry estimates that 15% of the world merchant deep-sea fleet is managed by third-party shipmanagers. Its Steering Group includes half of the world’s top 10 shipmanagers by size of fleet under technical management.



The 2021 edition of Drewry’s Ship Operating Costs Annual Review & Forecast report will be published in October.