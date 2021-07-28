-
2021 July 28 18:20
NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for Q2 and H1 of 2021
PAO NOVATEK today released its consolidated interim condensed financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).
IFRS Financial Highlights (in millions of Russian roubles except as stated)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
1H 2021
1H 2020
260,552
140,641
Oil and gas sales
501,301
323,236
3,900
3,298
Other revenues
7,734
5,265
264,452
143,939
Total revenues
509,035
328,501
(195,164)
(116,239)
Operating expenses
(373,983)
(262,774)
186
(14,077)
Other operating income (loss)
(436)
(47,313)
69,474
27,336
Normalized profit from operations*
134,616
66,237
83,247
37,655
Normalized EBITDA of subsidiaries*
159,872
83,038
163,230
71,270
Normalized EBITDA including share in
EBITDA of joint ventures*
307,066
171,938
(14,648)
(50,903)
Finance income (expense)
(13,040)
90,550
58,364
72,007
Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures,
net of income tax
73,211
(73,224)
113,190
34,727
Profit before income tax
194,787
35,740
99,287
41,564
Profit attributable to
shareholders of PAO NOVATEK
164,439
10,884
88,958
21,220
Normalized profit attributable to
shareholders of PAO NOVATEK*, excluding
the effect of foreign exchange gains (losses)
164,731
74,767
29.63
7.07
Normalized basic and diluted earnings per share*,
excluding the effect of foreign exchange gains
(losses) (in Russian roubles)
54.86
24.87
47,381
61,340
Cash used for capital expenditures
88,827
102,483
* Excluding the effects from disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures (recognition of a net gain on disposal and subsequent non-cash revaluation of contingent consideration).
Другие новости по темам: NOVATEK