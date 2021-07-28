2021 July 28 18:20

NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for Q2 and H1 of 2021

PAO NOVATEK today released its consolidated interim condensed financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

IFRS Financial Highlights (in millions of Russian roubles except as stated)

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 1H 2021 1H 2020 260,552 140,641 Oil and gas sales 501,301 323,236 3,900 3,298 Other revenues 7,734 5,265 264,452 143,939 Total revenues 509,035 328,501 (195,164) (116,239) Operating expenses (373,983) (262,774) 186 (14,077) Other operating income (loss) (436) (47,313) 69,474 27,336 Normalized profit from operations* 134,616 66,237 83,247 37,655 Normalized EBITDA of subsidiaries* 159,872 83,038 163,230 71,270 Normalized EBITDA including share in

EBITDA of joint ventures* 307,066 171,938 (14,648) (50,903) Finance income (expense) (13,040) 90,550 58,364 72,007 Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures,

net of income tax 73,211 (73,224) 113,190 34,727 Profit before income tax 194,787 35,740 99,287 41,564 Profit attributable to

shareholders of PAO NOVATEK 164,439 10,884 88,958 21,220 Normalized profit attributable to

shareholders of PAO NOVATEK*, excluding

the effect of foreign exchange gains (losses) 164,731 74,767 29.63 7.07 Normalized basic and diluted earnings per share*,

excluding the effect of foreign exchange gains

(losses) (in Russian roubles) 54.86 24.87 47,381 61,340 Cash used for capital expenditures 88,827 102,483

* Excluding the effects from disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures (recognition of a net gain on disposal and subsequent non-cash revaluation of contingent consideration).