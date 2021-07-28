2021 July 28 17:09

PSA & ONE team up to enhance sustainability and reduce maritime environmental footprint

In support of industry-wide efforts to decarbonise and to push for sustainable maritime transport, PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA Corp), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd (ONE) will work in tandem to take the lead on proactive environmental stewardship by advancing sustainable green solutions with like- minded partners.

PSA Corp and ONE, one of the world’s top ocean carriers, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to reduce greenhouses gases (GHG) emissions, working towards a more responsible and greener maritime and shipping industry of the future, and pointing the way towards embracing sustainable practices across their businesses. The MOU brings together two like-minded and eco-conscious organisations, both established names in their fields, to share, co-create and implement solutions to reduce GHG emissions across scopes.

The collaboration includes areas relating to container flow enhancement and terminal services for ONE’s operations, which will lead to a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

About PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA)

PSA Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 36.6 million TEUs of containers in 2020. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance. Visit us at www.singaporepsa.com

About Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd (ONE)

Ocean Network Express (ONE) was launched on April 1, 2018 with its headquarters based in Singapore. As of H1 of 2021, ONE is the sixth largest container shipping company in the world, operating more than 220 ships at a total capacity of around 1.6 Million TEUs. ONE has its global business spanning across more than 120 countries. In FY2020, ONE completed nearly 12 Million TEUs in lifting. Meanwhile, ONE has been actively furthering its endeavours in environmental sustainability and digitalization in its business to fulfil ONE’s social responsibilities and deliver maximum satisfaction to its customers. Magenta is its signature corporate colour, used on its ships and containers deployed all over the world.