2021 July 28 16:03

Rosmorrechflot supports the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”

The event is slated for 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) supports the Organizing Committee of the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”. The conference programme foresees the participation of Konstantin Anisimov, head of Rosmorrechflot.

The International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” organized by IAA PortNews will be held for in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day.

The Conference is also supported by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group.

The Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure shipping and port operations.

Among those invited to participate in the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” are the largest operators of icebreaking, towing, bunkering, rescue, dredging and crew transfer fleet, both foreign and Russian shipbuilding companies, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, stevedoring companies and state regulators. More than 150 participants are expected to join the event. The organizer will issue a catalogue of the conference participants.

The conference hosted by IAA PortNews will be livestreamed in Russian/English thus ensuring a considerable expansion of the audience. Later on, the conference stream will be available on the IAA PortNews website.

On participation issues please contact mn@portnews.ru, snitko@portnews.ru