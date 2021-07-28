  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 28 16:03

    Rosmorrechflot supports the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”

    The event is slated for 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day

    The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) supports the Organizing Committee of  the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”. The conference programme foresees the participation of Konstantin Anisimov, head of Rosmorrechflot.

    The International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” organized by IAA PortNews will be held for in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day.

    The Conference is also supported by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group.

    The Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure shipping and port operations.

    Among those invited to participate in the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” are the largest operators of icebreaking, towing, bunkering, rescue, dredging and crew transfer fleet, both foreign and Russian shipbuilding companies, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, stevedoring companies and state regulators. More than 150 participants are expected to join the event. The organizer will issue a catalogue of the conference participants.

    The conference hosted by IAA PortNews will be livestreamed in Russian/English thus ensuring a considerable expansion of the audience. Later on, the conference stream will be available on the IAA PortNews website.

    On participation issues please contact mn@portnews.ru, snitko@portnews.ru

Другие новости по темам: PortNews, Rosmorrechflot, support ships, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 28

18:20 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for Q2 and H1 of 2021
18:01 New BIMCO/ICS Seafarer Workforce Report warns of serious potential officer shortage
17:09 PSA & ONE team up to enhance sustainability and reduce maritime environmental footprint
16:28 ECSA and ETF welcome WHO decision to prioritise seafarers’ vaccination
16:03 Rosmorrechflot supports the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
15:42 ERMA FIRST adds world’s smallest ballast water treatment system to product range
15:18 DCT Gdańsk and the Port of Gdańsk enter a new era of container handling on the Baltic Sea
14:51 Oleg Shakhmardanov appointed as head of FSBI Moscow Canal
14:10 MAN wins the world-first order for methanol engine within container segment
13:56 Amursky Shipyard should enter the APR markets – Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
13:14 Norcod finalizes transfer of 2.4 million fish into sea phase
12:55 Captain Guryev, rescue vessel of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet passed the Suez Canal
12:32 Onezhsky Shipyard to get first federal tranche of RUB 1.3 billion for creation of ‘digital shipyard’ this year
12:13 DNV backs crew change programme in South East Asia
11:10 Firth of Forth proposed as Scotland’s Green Port
10:38 The Port of Gdansk welcoms the first cruise ship of the season
10:10 Andrey Severilov re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO
10:03 Haldor Topsoe and Yanchang form joint venture and build methanol catalyst facility in China
09:47 FESCO held repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
09:28 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of July 28
09:05 Neal elected Long Beach Harbor Commission President
08:59 Seanergy announces delivery of one Capesize vessel and new bank loan facility

2021 July 27

18:34 Port of Kaohsiung wins International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) 2021 Award
18:16 Port Houston launches business equity program
17:56 The UK’s most eastern port welcomes the maiden call of Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel
17:36 ONE offers free transportation of oxygen tanks to India to fight the COVID-19
17:06 Pilbara Ports Authority launches its annual Recreational Vessel Safety Campaign
16:42 Carbon Trust to support BEIS in development and demonstration of innovative floating offshore wind technologies for the UK
16:14 Cargo Integrity Group calls for risk-based measures to prevent pest contamination
16:03 Passengers travelling via the Port of Helsinki should prepare for occasional congestion
15:33 APM Terminals Mobile targets Midwest supply chains
15:02 MOL jointly develops new energy-saving sail to boost ship propulsion
14:42 ICTSI South Pacific starts bulk coffee operations
14:24 GTT receives an order for the tank design of six new LNG carriers
14:11 IPEM and IAA PortNews launch their joint analytical project on cargo handling in Russian seaports
13:42 Port of Savannah moves 5mln TEUs in H1 2021
13:29 Launching of sea cruise between Aktau and Astrakhan under consideration
13:12 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for H1 2021
12:52 MSC takes delivery from Fincantieri of MSC Seashore
12:25 ABS leads EMSA consortium studying alternative fuels and technologies
12:12 IADC reveals the fifteen nominations in the running for the IADC Safety Awards 2021
11:44 FESCO performs its first intermodal shipment of containers with shoes from China to Krasnodar via CPV
11:26 MSC, Fincantieri and Snam to partner for world’s first oceangoing hydrogen-powered cruise ship
11:10 Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade Trans-Pacific service
10:45 The President of the European Council Charles Michel was briefed on the capabilities of the Port of Baku
10:39 Damen Marine Components awarded contract to provide rudders and steering gear for Navantia
10:23 DCT Gdańsk and the Port of Gdańsk enter a new era of container handling on the Baltic Sea
09:59 CMA CGM to launch a new RORO Short Sea Med service connecting Marseille & Barcelona with Casablanca
09:51 LNG terminal to be built on Sakhalin by the end of 2023
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of July 26
09:16 Crude oil market see upward price correction

2021 July 26

18:04 IPCSA ‘honoured’ to join the World Customs Organization’s Private Sector Consultative Group
17:57 M. Skuodis: expansion of the southern part of the Port of Klaipėda has potential to attract new cargo and investments
17:35 Sri Lanka Ports Authority with ILO support commences training for seafarers
17:14 Vitol Bunkers adds first offshore location to its USGC and Caribbean supply offering
16:20 Operation on delivery of 111-meter long column for Amur GCC is underway
16:03 Mobile harbour crane investment to further improve cargo handling efficiency at Port of Newcastle
15:13 TotalEnergies signs renewable power purchase agreement with Air Liquide
14:59 RF Government suggests establishing free customs area on Kuril Islands