2021 July 28 14:51

Oleg Shakhmardanov appointed as head of FSBI Moscow Canal

Photo by IAA PortNews

By the order of Andrey Lavrishchev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) dated 26 July 2021, Oleg Shakhmardanov is appointed the head of FSBI Moscow Canal, Rosmorrechflot told IAA PortNews. From 28 May 2021, Oleg Shakhmardanov had been holding the position of Moscow Canal acting head.

Previous position of Oleg Shakhmardanov, from 2010 – head of FBI Volgo-Don Administration.

FSBI Moscow Canal subordinate to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency is the largest water transport and water management complex executing the functions of state authority at inland water ways within 12 entities of the Russian Federation. Its numbers 235 hydraulic engineering structures and 3,842 kilometers of waterways making the Moscow Basin of Inland Water Ways.

Key navigable routes of the company run across the Rybinsk Reservoir, along the Volga river from Tver to Khopylevo, along the Moscow Canal, the Moskva river and the Oka river from Kaluga to the Saeima canal.