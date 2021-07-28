2021 July 28 13:56

Amursky Shipyard should enter the APR markets – Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has visited the Amur Shipbuilding Plant (USC’s Amursky Shipyard) in the Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory where he was demonstrated the ships under construction in the workshop and at the pier. When speaking with Vladimir Kulakov, General Director of the shipyard, Mikhail Mishustin said it would be crucial for Amursky Shipyard to enter the APR markets, says press center of the Russian Government.

“Of course, we need the production of military equipment for both land and sea. And you succeed in it. There are small missile ships and corvettes. Required maintenance services are offered today. But it is very important ... to diversify this production. A particular segment of civil shipbuilding is the construction of rescue ships. You are already working on such projects. And ferries. They are quite ambitious projects allowing for linking the Sakhalin and the mainland by the Panino-Omsk line. It is actually the crucial element of transport logistics and accessibility. In general, production of such elements could be interesting for our links in the Asia-Pacific Region. Of course, it is very important to enter this market, to make the related proposals”, said the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard/ASZ) based in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is among the top shipbuilding companies in Russia's Far East region. Since its foundation in 1936 it has built more than 300 civil vessels and warships including 57 nuclear-powered submarines, 41 diesel icebreakers and 56 surface warships. The shipyard has also conducted repairs of eight submarines and two floating bases. Over this period of time, Russia’s civil fleet obtained 155 ships and facilities including icebreakers, dry cargo carriers and rescue ships for the country’s oil and gas industry development.

The shipyard is currently conducting a comprehensive reconstruction of its production facilities aiming at expansion of its output while improving the quality of products.

“We understand that it will be difficult due to a gross wear of the dock – 80% its life cycle. It should be resolved. The related instructions have been given to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on construction of a dock and on the first phase of reconstruction of hydraulic engineering facilities. The pool that you have mentioned should be reconstructed. We will consider all those issues at the Government meeting. Denis Manturov (Minister of Industry and Trade – Ed.) has started working on it. Relevan instructions have been given”, said Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the Prime Minister, the capital has been increased by RUB 4 billion, RUB 1.9 billion of debt has been restructured. “Of course, we are aware of the need to look into your financial situation. I will ask the Minister of Finance to join hands with the Minister of Industry and Trade, the Minister of Energy and the Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov to consider other possible steps”, said the Prime Minister.

