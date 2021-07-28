2021 July 28 12:55

Captain Guryev, rescue vessel of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet passed the Suez Canal

The rescue tugboat Captain Guryev makes a sea crossing from Novorossiysk to the Gulf of Oman for the first time, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The Russian tugboat will be used as a staff vessel to ensure the participation of the Russian Navy's national team in the international diving all-around competition Depth-2021, which will be held in August on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the sea crossing, which will last more than 20 days, the ship's crew will have to pass the Suez Canal, three straits, three bays and six seas.