Onezhsky Shipyard to get first federal tranche of RUB 1.3 billion for creation of ‘digital shipyard’ this year

Petrozavodsk, Russia based Onezhsky Shipyard (Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard) will get the first federal tranche for creation of a ‘digital shipyard’ this year. According to Arthur Parfyonchikov, head of the Republic of Karelia, the first tranche will make RUB 1.3 billion. The plans on construction of a digital shipyard were discussed on 27 July 2021 at the meeting of the Security Council of Russia, says press center of the Karelia Government.

On July 27, Arthur Parfyonchikov took part in the meeting of the interagency working group on coordination and control of Onezhsky Shipyard’s in-depth modernization project.

“The plant is actively involved in the programme on modernization of the fishing fleet. It is implementing an ambitious order worth over RUB 10 billion on construction of seven crab catchers intended for operation in the basins of the Okhotsk and the Bering seas”, said the head of Karelia adding that the shipyard is loaded till 2024 which is a great achievement of the company.

According to the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a digital shipyard is to be established at Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard. Documentation developed by St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University has been approved by Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise). The project envisages a 10-fold increase of the shipyard capacity. Allocations for the construction works are to total RUB 5.2 billion with the first tranche of RUB 1.3 billion expected this year.

A separate topic discussed at the meeting was dedicated to training of qualified personnel for the shipyard. As of today, the company’s personnel numbers some 500 people which is to be doubled by 2024.

According to Arthur Parfyonchikov, training of shipbuilders at the Transport College in Petrozavodsk begins this year. The head of Karelia earlier initiated addressing the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation to ask for allocations in order to establish shipbuilding workshops within the educational institution of Petrozavodsk.

The head of the region also warned about the risk of rise in prices for materials needed under the modernization project.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard is implementing the major project on establishment of Russia’s first digital shipyard. Additional workshops, data processing centre and treatment facilities are to be built at the shipyard allowing for a higher level of production activities.

