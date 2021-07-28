2021 July 28 10:38

The Port of Gdansk welcoms the first cruise ship of the season

Image source: Port of Gdansk

The Port of Gdansk announces welcoming of the first cruise ship of the season. It is the “Europa”, a 198-metre-long vessel built in Helsinki. Such cruise ships not only promote the port, but also the city and the entire region. The most popular tourist attractions of the region are: Royal Route, Artus Court, Neptune’s Fountain, St. Mary’s Basilica, Oliwa Cathedral with its organ recitals, and the castle in Malbork, located less than 60 km from the centre of Gdansk.

The morning of 22 July saw the first cruise ship, the “Europa”, arriving at the Port of Gdansk this season. This inaugurates the tourist season for the year in terms of passenger traffic on cruise ships as recorded by the Port of Gdansk. The “cruise ship season” at the port used to begin in April and end in October, but the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the cruise industry too.

A total of 26 such vessels are booked to arrive by the end of the year.

The last time we welcomed “Europa” at the Port of Gdansk was 10 September 2020. The “Europa” is a ship built in Helsinki, with a total length of 198.60 m.

For more than a decade now there has been a tradition that those passengers going ashore from the first ship of the season are welcomed by an orchestra. Again this year the first tourists to arrive in Gdansk by sea will be greeted by live music.

Between 1995 and 2019 a total of 680 cruise ships entered the port, carrying more than 250,000 passengers.