    Haldor Topsoe and Yanchang form joint venture and build methanol catalyst facility in China

    Haldor Topsoe and Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum (Group) Co., Ltd. (Yanchang) form a joint venture with the aim of delivering locally produced MK-151+ methanol synthesis catalysts to the Chinese market, according to the company's release.

    The joint venture will secure fast delivery to local customers, who demand high-performance catalysts for energy-efficient methanol production.

    Together, the two companies will build a production facility in Shaanxi Fupin in China to produce methanol synthesis catalysts.
     
    Topsoe and Yanchang have designed the plant and ordered long lead time equipment and therefore plan on starting up beginning of 2022. The joint venture will produce methanol synthesis catalysts for the Chinese market.
     
    Forming of the joint venture and building of the catalysts facility will be the first step of a long-term strategic cooperation between Topsoe and Yanchang.
     
    Kaijia Yu from Topsoe has been appointed General Manager of the joint venture.
     
    About Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum (Group) Co., Ltd.

    Shaanxi Yangchang Petroleum (Group) Co., Ltd. (Yanchang), an energy & chemical giant in China, engaged in efficient development, comprehensive utilization and deep conversion of petroleum, natural gas, coal, and other resources, ranking 265 among the Fortune Global Top 500. History of Yanchang traces back to 1905, when it was established with the approval of the government of Qing Dynasty. The year of 1907 saw the foundation of the first oil well in mainland China by Yanchang.
     
    Business scope of Yanchang covers oil and gas exploration, processing, storage, transportation, sales; petroleum refining; coal and petroleum integrated processing; design, engineering and construction; technological R & D, pilot and demonstration; and novel energy. Yanchang has 63 fully-invested sub-companies, 20 share-held companies, over 100 production and operation unites and three listed companies.
     
    About Haldor Topsoe

    Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.

