2021 July 28 10:10

Andrey Severilov re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group informs in its press release that Andrey Severilov has been re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of FAR-EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY PLC. (the holding company of FESCO).

Yulia Vasilyeva has been elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. The relevant decisions were adopted at the meeting of the Board of Directors of FAR-EASTERN SHIPPING COMPANY PLC. held on July 27, 2021.

“I express my gratitude to shareholders and to the Board of Directors for their trust. This once again confirms that we have a common view on strategic development of the company and a common approach to implementation of this vision. Using accumulated experience, advanced technologies and management approaches we will continue to do everything possible to strengthen the leading positions of FESCO in the transport and logistics market,” Andrey Severilov commented.