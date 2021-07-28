2021 July 28 08:59

Seanergy announces delivery of one Capesize vessel and new bank loan facility

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. reported the delivery of a previously-announced Capesize vessel acquisition, the M/V Friendship, according to the company's release. The vessel is a 176,952 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2009 by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan.

The M/V Friendship is the fifth Capesize delivery that Seanergy has successfully completed in 2021 to date. The vessel has been fixed on a time charter (“T/C”) with NYK Line, a leading Japanese corporation, which is an existing charterer of Seanergy. The T/C is expected to commence immediately, upon finalization of the customary transition process and will have a term of minimum 17 to maximum 24 months from the delivery. The gross daily rate of the T/C is based at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”).

Moreover, Seanergy received approval, from one of its existing lenders to partially finance the acquisition of the M/V Friendship. The loan facility of up to $13.0 million bears interest rate of LIBOR + 3.25%, has a four-year term and will be repaid through 4 quarterly instalments of $0.7 million followed by 12 quarterly instalments of $0.38 million and a balloon of $5.7 million payable together with the last instalment.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. On a fully-delivered basis, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.4 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,829,631 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.