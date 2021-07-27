2021 July 27 17:06

Pilbara Ports Authority launches its annual Recreational Vessel Safety Campaign

Pilbara Ports Authority has launched its annual Recreational Vessel Safety Campaign to remind recreational boat users about the importance of safe navigation when sharing the harbour, according to the company's release.

The campaign aims to reduce the number of incidents occurring in port waters, with large commercial vessels’ blind spots extending up to hundres of meters.

Last financial year, Pilbara Ports Authority recorded seven near misses with vessels and navigational aids, and an additional two breaches of waterside restricted zones.



Pilbara Ports Authority is reminding recreational boaters:

to keep clear of large commercial vessels in the port at all times;

to cross shipping channels only when safe to do so;

that entering or fishing in waterside restricted zones is prohibited; and

that anchoring in the shipping channels is illegal and dangerous.

The maximum penalty for unauthorised entry into a waterside restricted zone is $11,100. Individuals who damage, interfere or tie a vessel to navigational aids face a penalty of up to $20,000 or up to 20 months imprisonment.