2021 July 27 17:36

ONE offers free transportation of oxygen tanks to India to fight the COVID-19

Ocean Network Express (ONE) supports India’s ongoing fight against the second wave of COVID-19 with free freight transportation of empty ISO tank containers from Taiwan to Mundra for their consignee, Reliance Industries, according to ONE's release.

The tank containers, upon reaching their destination, will contribute towards addressing the oxygen supply shortage that hampers COVID care.

ONE offices in Taiwan, Singapore and India came together in June 2021 to work as a synchronized team to execute this special shipment for a good cause. The shipment is a social contribution activity under the ambit of ONE’s CSR initiatives.

ONE will continue to stay committed to going beyond business and reach out to society with compassion during this unprecedented COVID crisis.