2021 July 27 17:56

The UK’s most eastern port welcomes the maiden call of Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel

On Friday 23 rd July 2021, Associated British Ports (‘ABP’)’s Port of Lowestoft, the UK’s most eastern port, welcomed the maiden call of Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel, The MS Island Sky, according to ABP's release. This was also the first cruise call to the Port of Lowestoft, which is more widely known for its support of the burgeoning offshore wind industry, its historic fishing industry and for handling cargo for agricultural and construction industries.

Noble Caledonia cruises are synonymous with small ship cruising and the Italian-built MS Island Sky has 59 luxury suites. Noble Caledonia is celebrating its 30 th anniversary this year with ‘The Best of British 30 th Anniversary’ tour on the MS Island Sky; an enviable itinerary that visits some of the most beautiful parts of Britain, finishing with this final call in the Port of Lowestoft.

Passengers on the MS Island Sky were given tourist guides from Lowestoft Vision, and Lowestoft pocket guides, supplied by East Suffolk Council.

ABP has worked closely with Noble Caledonia to ensure Covid-secure operations are effectively delivered at Lowestoft.

With further calls on the 6th August, the 11th September and 25th of September from the MS Island Sky, as well as proposed calls from another of Noble Caledonia’s fleet, the MS Serenissima, the Port of Lowestoft is looking forward to the arrival of more luxury cruise ships this summer.