2021 July 27 18:16

Port Houston launches business equity program

Port Houston has announced its new MWBE Business Equity Program and Initiative, receiving praise and support from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis, Adrian Garcia, and other community and business leaders at Thursday’s official announcement that the newly-formed Houston’s Business Equity Division will lead this effort, according to the company's release.

Port Houston has created this new division to create greater equity for minority and women-owned business enterprises participating in its procurement and contracting processes.

A new initiative includes the Port Commission’s June adoption of a DEI Position Statement, reorganization in March of the Port Commission’s Procurement and Small Business Development Task Force as the Business Equity Committee, adoption of a new MWBE Development Policy in April, with an aggressive 30% aspirational goal for participation, and the creation of a strategic marketing plan for outreach about the new MWBE program to the community.

