Carbon Trust to support BEIS in development and demonstration of innovative floating offshore wind technologies for the UK

The Carbon Trust has been appointed by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to provide technical support to the FOW Demonstration Programme, to help accelerate the net zero transition, while bolstering the UK’s renewable energy generation, according to the company's release.

The £17 million competitive funding scheme, launched in March 2021 will support innovation in the floating offshore wind industry, by funding the development and demonstration of new technologies addressing three key challenges: mooring/anchoring, dynamic cables and floaters/foundations; alongside a series of industry-led miscellaneous projects.

The Carbon Trust, with support from offshore wind technical consultancy OWC, will assist BEIS with the initial evaluation of proposals, followed by the provision of independent support and ongoing monitoring of the successful grant recipients.

Energy supply is the second largest emitting sector in the UK, representing a 21%[1] of total greenhouse gas emissions. Accelerating the deployment of floating offshore wind farms, will represent a step-change in the country’s renewable energy capacity, as it opens up new areas with high-wind resources that are not suitable for bottom-fixed installations, such as very deep waters. Speeding up the decarbonisation of the power industry is a key component of achieving the UK’s net zero target.



