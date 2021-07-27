2021 July 27 14:11

IPEM and IAA PortNews launch their joint analytical project on cargo handling in Russian seaports

IAA PortNews and the Institute for Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM) present their new joint analytical product – infographics on operation of Russian seaports. The first issue provides an analysis of cargo handling in the second quarter and in the first half of 2021.



The visualization covers:

- key trends of handling dynamics

- handling per types of cargo and per basins

- comparison with the previous periods



All data are presented in graphical format and through visualization on the map of Russia.



This product is easy to use when preparing for presentations and industry-related reports. When using our product, reference to the joint project of IPEM and PortNews is required.