2021 July 27 13:29

Launching of sea cruise between Aktau and Astrakhan under consideration

Image source: Astrakhan Region Government

Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin held a meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. At the meeting Igor Babushkin paid special attention to cruise tourism. Cruise liner Peotr Veliky intended for operation in the Caspian Sea is currently under construction in Astrakhan. The Governor said Aktau could become a popular destination of a Caspian cruise line, says press center of the Astrakhan Region Government.

“Today, there is no cruise tourism on the Caspian Sea but the interest to the project is great. We hope for participation of Kazakhstan. We are sure that Aktau would become a popular destination of a Caspian cruise line”, said Igor Babushkin.

Negotiations in Nur-Sultan were also focused on trade, economic and humanitarian links as well as way to strengthen them.

Over the 5-months period of 2021, foreign trade turnover between the Astrakhan Region and Kazakhstan has grown by almost 20% to some $7 million.

“Kazakhstan is one of the key partners of the Astrakhan Region on the international stage. We are proud of our friendly relations. Based on a deep trust, they have been successfully developing for several years. However, the potential of our partnership is much larger. I believe, we can multiply the volume of our trade. For that purpose, I would like to offer an establishment of an Astrakhan Region / Kazakhstan frontier trade”, said the Governor.

Such a center can be located on the border between the Astrakhan and the Atyrau regions. It can be used for handling and directing cargo flows between the countries.

Astrakhan already hosts a logistic hub of Azerbaijan. Turkmenistan and Iran also eye establishment of their logistic centers in the region.

The parties also discussed shipbuilding. Astrakhan based shipyards used to implement numerous shipbuilding orders of Kazakhstan on construction of facilities for oil and fishery industries. This year, they have delivered two dredgers ordered by Kazakhstan Waterways.

“Our shipyards have an enormous experience in shipbuilding and they are ready to execute more orders of our Kazakh partners”, emphasized the Governor.