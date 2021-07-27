2021 July 27 16:03

Passengers travelling via the Port of Helsinki should prepare for occasional congestion

As the internal border control in the EU’s Schengen area ended on 26 July 2021 and ship traffic to Finland increases, passengers travelling via the Port of Helsinki should prepare for occasional congestion at the terminals and car lanes, particularly upon arrival, according to the Port of Helsinki's release.

The City’s health and safety authorities will continue to direct ship passengers arriving in Helsinki to a health check or COVID-19 testing. The goal of these measures is to ensure health and safety even as the EU’s internal border control ends.



According to the Communicable Diseases Act, arriving passengers must present their certificates when entering the country.

A passenger can make their entry into Finland faster by using the Finentry service.