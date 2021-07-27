2021 July 27 15:33

APM Terminals Mobile targets Midwest supply chains

APM Terminals Mobile is targeting Asia to U.S. Midwest import cargo with daily departures using five class 1 railroads that offer further potential to access the U.S. heartland, according to the company's release. CN has rail car and locomotive capacity to help speed cargo to Chicago with a 2.5 day direct doublestack service. Northbound refrigerated packs are available for cold chain cargoes as well. Five Asia/US liner services currently call the port to enhance the Midwest supply chain flow.



For customers looking to transload Midwest cargo or deliver containers to local distribution centers, APM Terminals Mobile has an average waiting time to enter the terminal for truckers of seven minutes with a total turn time of 51 minutes once in the terminal. 81% of the truck moves at APM Terminals Mobile are dual moves (where a trucker is bringing in a container for dropoff and picking up a container for delivery) which generates optimal supply chain flow.