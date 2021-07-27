2021 July 27 14:24

GTT receives an order for the tank design of six new LNG carriers

GTT has received an order from its partners the Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of six new LNGCs, according to the company's release. Four of these LNGCs will be built by HHI: two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and two on behalf of a European ship-owner. The two last LNGCs will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels will be delivered between the last quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2025.