2021 July 27 12:52

MSC takes delivery from Fincantieri of MSC Seashore

The Cruise Division of MSC Group officially took delivery of its new flagship MSC Seashore – the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy. Sister ship MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard and is due to come into service in winter 2022.

MSC is committed to building some of the most innovative cruise ships in the world – and this innovation also applies to our environmental performance. With a long-term goal to achieve a net zero-impact cruise operation by 2050, each new ship represents another step towards this goal, alongside other investments to help accelerate the development of next-generation environmental technology. MSC Seashore is no exception and features the latest-generation environmental technologies and equipment that will minimise their impact. This includes hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) and cutting-edge selective catalytic reduction systems (SCR), achieving a 98% reduction of sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%.

The wastewater treatment system has been designed in line with the International Maritime Organization’s MEPC 227(64) Resolution and achieve purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.



MSC Seashore has received two additional class notations from the classification society RINA. The first is the Sustainable Ship notation as the vessel features some of the most advanced environmental technologies currently available. This is a goal-based notation assignable to ships that demonstrate they meet sustainability-related requirements, reflecting the strategic sustainability goals adopted by the UN.

The second is the Biosafe Ship notation for infection risk mitigation, achieved also by MSC Grandiosa, is a goal-based and voluntary notation that certifies that the ship is equipped with systems, components and has a layout and operational procedures that reduce infection risk.



MSC Seashore is the first Seaside EVO ship, an evolution of the game-changing and pioneering Seaside class joining sister ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This class of ship is renowned for its innovative and glamourous design features and is conceived to connect guests with the sea. MSC Seashore offersa whole host of brand-new features, venues and experiences for guests as 65% of the public areas have been reimagined to take the guest experience to a whole new level. The ship offers 13,000 sqm of outdoor space, with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing as well as different vantage points around the ship to take in the sea views.



MSC Seashore will commence her inaugural season in the Mediterranean offering the popular ‘Six Pearls’ itinerary calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, for visits also to Pompeii, and Messina in Sicily; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain and Marseille, France.

On 31 October, the ship will depart Genoa for an epic 18-night cruise as the ship repositions to North America. From 20 November the ship will then offer 7-night cruises in the Caribbean calling San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and then Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas – MSC Cruises’ new private island.