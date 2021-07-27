  The version for the print
    MSC takes delivery from Fincantieri of MSC Seashore

    The Cruise Division of MSC Group officially took delivery of its new flagship MSC Seashore – the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy. Sister ship MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard and is due to come into service in winter 2022.

    MSC is committed to building some of the most innovative cruise ships in the world – and this innovation also applies to our environmental performance. With a long-term goal to achieve a net zero-impact cruise operation by 2050, each new ship represents another step towards this goal, alongside other investments to help accelerate the development of next-generation environmental technology. MSC Seashore is no exception and features the latest-generation environmental technologies and equipment that will minimise their impact. This includes hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) and cutting-edge selective catalytic reduction systems (SCR), achieving a 98% reduction of sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%.

    The wastewater treatment system has been designed in line with the International Maritime Organization’s MEPC 227(64) Resolution and achieve purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities ashore.

    MSC Seashore has received two additional class notations from the classification society RINA. The first is the Sustainable Ship notation as the vessel features some of the most advanced environmental technologies currently available. This is a goal-based notation assignable to ships that demonstrate they meet sustainability-related requirements, reflecting the strategic sustainability goals adopted by the UN.

    The second is the Biosafe Ship notation for infection risk mitigation, achieved also by MSC Grandiosa, is a goal-based and voluntary notation that certifies that the ship is equipped with systems, components and has a layout and operational procedures that reduce infection risk.

    MSC Seashore is the first Seaside EVO ship, an evolution of the game-changing and pioneering Seaside class joining sister ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This class of ship is renowned for its innovative and glamourous design features and is conceived to connect guests with the sea. MSC Seashore offersa whole host of brand-new features, venues and experiences for guests as 65% of the public areas have been reimagined to take the guest experience to a whole new level. The ship offers 13,000 sqm of outdoor space, with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing as well as different vantage points around the ship to take in the sea views.

    MSC Seashore will commence her inaugural season in the Mediterranean offering the popular ‘Six Pearls’ itinerary calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, for visits also to Pompeii, and Messina in Sicily; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain and Marseille, France.

    On 31 October, the ship will depart Genoa for an epic 18-night cruise as the ship repositions to North America. From 20 November the ship will then offer 7-night cruises in the Caribbean calling San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie in St Thomas, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and then Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas – MSC Cruises’ new private island.

 News for a day...
2021 July 27

18:34 Port of Kaohsiung wins International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) 2021 Award
18:16 Port Houston launches business equity program
17:56 The UK’s most eastern port welcomes the maiden call of Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel
17:36 ONE offers free transportation of oxygen tanks to India to fight the COVID-19
17:06 Pilbara Ports Authority launches its annual Recreational Vessel Safety Campaign
16:42 Carbon Trust to support BEIS in development and demonstration of innovative floating offshore wind technologies for the UK
16:14 Cargo Integrity Group calls for risk-based measures to prevent pest contamination
16:03 Passengers travelling via the Port of Helsinki should prepare for occasional congestion
15:33 APM Terminals Mobile targets Midwest supply chains
15:02 MOL jointly develops new energy-saving sail to boost ship propulsion
14:42 ICTSI South Pacific starts bulk coffee operations
14:24 GTT receives an order for the tank design of six new LNG carriers
14:11 IPEM and IAA PortNews launch their joint analytical project on cargo handling in Russian seaports
13:42 Port of Savannah moves 5mln TEUs in H1 2021
13:29 Launching of sea cruise between Aktau and Astrakhan under consideration
13:12 Port of Zeebrugge posts results for H1 2021
12:25 ABS leads EMSA consortium studying alternative fuels and technologies
12:12 IADC reveals the fifteen nominations in the running for the IADC Safety Awards 2021
11:44 FESCO performs its first intermodal shipment of containers with shoes from China to Krasnodar via CPV
11:26 MSC, Fincantieri and Snam to partner for world’s first oceangoing hydrogen-powered cruise ship
11:10 Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade Trans-Pacific service
10:45 The President of the European Council Charles Michel was briefed on the capabilities of the Port of Baku
10:39 Damen Marine Components awarded contract to provide rudders and steering gear for Navantia
10:23 DCT Gdańsk and the Port of Gdańsk enter a new era of container handling on the Baltic Sea
09:59 CMA CGM to launch a new RORO Short Sea Med service connecting Marseille & Barcelona with Casablanca
09:51 LNG terminal to be built on Sakhalin by the end of 2023
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of July 26
09:16 Crude oil market seed upward price correction

2021 July 26

18:04 IPCSA ‘honoured’ to join the World Customs Organization’s Private Sector Consultative Group
17:57 M. Skuodis: expansion of the southern part of the Port of Klaipėda has potential to attract new cargo and investments
17:35 Sri Lanka Ports Authority with ILO support commences training for seafarers
17:14 Vitol Bunkers adds first offshore location to its USGC and Caribbean supply offering
16:20 Operation on delivery of 111-meter long column for Amur GCC is underway
16:03 Mobile harbour crane investment to further improve cargo handling efficiency at Port of Newcastle
15:13 TotalEnergies signs renewable power purchase agreement with Air Liquide
14:59 RF Government suggests establishing free customs area on Kuril Islands
14:34 The COVID 19 has strong impact on the port of Helsinki
13:44 DP World and Rosatom sign agreement for Northern Transit Corridor
13:36 FSUE Atomflot and Murmansk Marine Biological Institute sign cooperation agreement
12:57 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,400 pmt
12:38 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fourth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
12:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches ceremony for the first of two large multi-role response vessels being built to order for the Department of Transportation in the Republic of the Philippines
11:59 Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt hosted Russia's Main Naval Parade on RF Navy Day
11:04 Port of Antwerp implements a Yard Opening Time scheme for all containers
10:40 Wharf One ready for new business at Port of Mackay
10:10 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches CT-192 series trawler named Mekhanik Sizov
09:58 Huntington Ingalls Industries authenticates the keel of Legend-class national security cutter Calhoun
09:35 Crude oil prices go down due to coronavirus risks
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of July 23
09:08 Ascenz, the Singapore-based GTT Smart Shipping Company, launches an innovative solution to improve the bunkering process
08:31 Grimaldi extends to Zeebrugge its freight link between Belgium and Ireland
07:56 Sembcorp Marine delivers three wellhead and riser topsides and bridges to TotalEnergies EP Denmark

2021 July 25

14:58 USCG, partners medevac mariners off Kauai
14:51 WinGD first to deliver space-saving on-engine NOx aftertreatment
13:51 Tackling the fuel conversion conundrum
12:37 Panama renews maritime transport agreement with China
11:39 ABP Southampton appoints Head of Property
10:54 Agreement on Elbe River navigability signed

2021 July 24

15:02 Union Pacific reports 2Q 2021 results