2021 July 27 11:44

FESCO performs its first intermodal shipment of containers with shoes from China to Krasnodar via CPV

FESCO Transportation Group says it has intermodally shipped containers with shoes from the ports of China to Krasnodar via Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of FESCO) for the first time, ordered by Kari LLC, the international retail company selling shoes and accessories.

An individual transportation scheme was developed for this order. 62 forty-foot containers with cargo were shipped by FESCO regular sea lines from the ports of China – Xiamen, Shanghai, Shekou, Ningbo to CPV, where they were processed, and on 17 July, an expedited container departed to Rostov-on-Don with the cargo. Then the containers will be delivered by road to the destination in Krasnodar/

The total delivery time will take about 35 days, which is 1.5 times faster than using the alternative route via the Suez Canal.

FESCO has been cooperating with Kari since 2014 and has already transported almost 27 thousand TEU.