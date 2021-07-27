2021 July 27 10:39

Damen Marine Components awarded contract to provide rudders and steering gear for Navantia

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has contracted DAMEN Marine Components (DMC) for a series of rudders and steering gear systems, according to the company's release.

The equipment is for five vessels that Navantia is constructing for Armada Española – the Spanish Navy. These next-generation vessels are of the F110 frigate class.

The ATLANTIC Rudders specifically developed for minimum noise and vibration throughout the system; from the rudder blades to associated equipment such as the bearings, cylinders and hydraulic power units.

The ATLANTIC Rudder is also well-known for its low and drag and low vibrations. Its slim profile ensures minimal resistance – especially on high speed vessels.

Wim Knoester, Director Sales & Marketing DMC, says: “We are very pleased to be selected by Navantia as the supplier for the manoeuvring system on this Programme. With this order, DMC strengthens its position in this market segment”.

The order also includes skegs and extended trunks as well as Twin EBST 425-35 steering gear system including rudder angle indicators. DMC will deliver the equipment between 2023 and 2028. Navantia is scheduled to deliver the vessels between 2026 and 2031.

They are being constructed as a replacement for the Spanish Navy’s Santa Maria-class frigates. The vessels will feature anti-submarine capabilities and will undertake fleet protection, maritime security in joint and combined missions.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.