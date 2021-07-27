  The version for the print
  2021 July 27 09:59

    CMA CGM to launch a new RORO Short Sea Med service connecting Marseille & Barcelona with Casablanca

    CMA CGM announces the launching of a new RORO Short Sea Med service, between MARSEILLE + BARCELONA ↔ CASABLANCA starting as from Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 ex Marseille port, according to the company's release.

    This SHORT SEA articulated option with fastest T/T on the market is a consistent sustainable alternative to traditional Truck flows transiting towards Gibraltar - aiming at optimizing supply chain dynamics.

    Features of the SSL MED RORO SERVICE - Casablanca will be the following:
     FLEET : 1 RORO vessel x 1,200 LM capacity
     ROTATION: 7 DAYS - Marseille/Barcelona/Casablanca/Marseille
     FREQUENCY: Weekly
     OCEAN TRANSIT TIMES Marseille > Casablanca in 3 days | Barcelona > Casablanca in 2 days | Casablanca > Marseille in 2.5 days
     1st CALLS : Marseille, Tuesday 24/08 | Barcelona Wednesday 25/08 | Casablanca Friday 27/08 (with departure on Saturday 28/08)

2021 July 27

