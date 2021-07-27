2021 July 27 09:59

CMA CGM to launch a new RORO Short Sea Med service connecting Marseille & Barcelona with Casablanca

CMA CGM announces the launching of a new RORO Short Sea Med service, between MARSEILLE + BARCELONA ↔ CASABLANCA starting as from Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 ex Marseille port, according to the company's release.

This SHORT SEA articulated option with fastest T/T on the market is a consistent sustainable alternative to traditional Truck flows transiting towards Gibraltar - aiming at optimizing supply chain dynamics.



Features of the SSL MED RORO SERVICE - Casablanca will be the following:

FLEET : 1 RORO vessel x 1,200 LM capacity

ROTATION: 7 DAYS - Marseille/Barcelona/Casablanca/Marseille

FREQUENCY: Weekly

OCEAN TRANSIT TIMES Marseille > Casablanca in 3 days | Barcelona > Casablanca in 2 days | Casablanca > Marseille in 2.5 days

1st CALLS : Marseille, Tuesday 24/08 | Barcelona Wednesday 25/08 | Casablanca Friday 27/08 (with departure on Saturday 28/08)