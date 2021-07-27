2021 July 27 09:51

LNG terminal to be built on Sakhalin by the end of 2023

Image source: official website of RF Government

A terminal accepting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from seaborne transport is to be built on the Sakhalin in the fourth quarter of 2023, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who has recently visited Sakhalin. According to the Goevrnor, the terminal designing has already begun.



“Ships will come here and we will ensure the LNG energy development. Besides, energy modernization programmes have been developed for all the Kuril islands. The decisions were made on construction of wind energy facilities, on LNG and on solar energy in some cases. Taking into account the transition to reduction of carbon footprint starting from this year, it is an experiment so far. By 2025, we are set to reach carbon neutrality. Therefore, the entire programme is aimed at carbon footprint reduction”, said the Governor.