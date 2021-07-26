2021 July 26 17:57

M. Skuodis: expansion of the southern part of the Port of Klaipėda has potential to attract new cargo and investments

Successful investments in Malkų Įlanka allow the Port of Klaipėda to strengthen its position in the ship repair market

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė and Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis visited Klaipėda to inspect Malkų Įlanka, which has been developed in recent years, and the prospective southern part, which should be greatly expanded in the coming years, says press center of Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications. Successful investments in Malkų Įlanka allow the Port of Klaipėda to strengthen its position in the ship repair market, increase its cargo handling capacity, and the planned expansion of the southern part of the Port will be an important step in the region’s development.

“The issue of the external part of Klaipėda Seaport, which has been under discussion for a long time, has been solved and closed with the Government giving priority to the development of the southern part of the Seaport. The planned expansion of the southern part of the Port by forming new territories will be an important step for the competitiveness of the Port and the region,” said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

According to Minister of Transport and Communications M. Skuodis, Malkų Įlanka, which has been developed, already provides new possibilities for receiving more and bigger ships for modernisation and repair, and for contributing to the increase of the Port's cargo handling and capacities.

In today’s context, when it comes to diversifying cargo, goods and the activities of the Port’s companies, expanding the southern part of the Port of Klaipėda by forming new territories creates new and unused potential,” said Minister Skuodis after visiting the Port.

Since Malkų Įlanka was deepened to 14.5 m and most of the quays here were reconstructed, terminals can already receive large intercontinental ships. Developing Malkų Įlanka made is possible for shipbuilders to acquire the largest floating dock in the Baltic States and receive large ships for repair. The total value of completed and ongoing infrastructure projects in Malkų Įlanka is EUR 123 million, which includes EUR 27.6 million from the EU Cohesion Fund.

However, one of the challenges for the Port of Klaipėda is its territorial limit. Therefore, expanding its territory, in this case, the southern part, would help the Port to remain competitive, properly adapt to market changes and attract new investors.

“To be able to compete under global market changes, the Port of Klaipėda must be systematically developed. The new territories in the southern part of the Port are the opportunity that will give a new impetus not only to the cargo handling and storage services usually provided in the Port. The activities of production and service sectors generating high added value for the State and the Port should be developed here. New territories will allow to attract investors,” notes Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda State Seaport.

It is planned that a new territory of around 70 ha will be formed behind the island of Kiaulės Nugara, and the total length of the quay would be around 1300 m. While developing the southern part of the Port, a southern gate to the Port will be constructed. It is possible that a dock for small and recreational ships and docks for internal maritime activities will be constructed.

Design proposals are currently being prepared for the development of the southern part of the Port of Klaipėda that will be submitted this autumn. The contractor will have to prepare and submit four alternative design proposals for a maximum expansion of the southern part of the Port, taking into consideration the building density of the southern part of the Port, which is provided in the general plan of the Port of Klaipėda.