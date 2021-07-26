2021 July 26 16:20

Operation on delivery of 111-meter long column for Amur GCC is underway

Image source: Amur GCC

A logistic operation on the delivery of an oversize equipment for Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC of SIBUR Holding) is underway. Transshipment of a C3 Splitter column was held on 22 July 2021 at the port of De-Kastri in the Khabarovsk Territory. According to the statement of Amur GCC, the 111-meter column weighing 968 tonnes was delivered from the S. Korean port of Masan.

The highest column intended for Amur GCC will be delivered by the Tomsk, a barge built by DAMEN specially for transportation of the largest equipment under the Amur GCC project. Full capacity of the barge is 5,700 tonnes. Having completed the transportation of the first column to Amur GCC, the Tomsk has returned to the port of De-Kastri.

The ATB unit will transport the largest AGCC column via the Nikolayevsk-on-Amur along the Amur and Zeya rivers to a temporary berth on the Zeya river, 212 kilometers off the town of Svobodny, from which it will be delivered to AGCC by road. Installation of the column is scheduled for late September 2021. NIPIGAS is in charge of the equipment transportation logistics as a Project Management Contractor.

DAMEN delivered the 111-metre DAMEN Stan Pontoon 11226 RD mega-barge Tomsk to Combi Lift, a leading expert in the transport of heavy lift and project cargoes world-wide, on 19 April 2021.

A total of 12,000 tonnes of oversize and overweight equipment for Amur GCC is to be delivered in 2021. Five sea-going ships are involved in the operations. ATB units are to make 17 voyages over the 2021 navigation season.

The Amur Gas Processing Plant (Amur GPP) of Gazprom and the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC, a joint project of SIBUR and Sinopec) are under construction near the town of Svobodny in the Amur Region. Amur GCC will have a capacity of 2.7 mtpa.

