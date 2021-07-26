2021 July 26 18:04

IPCSA ‘honoured’ to join the World Customs Organization’s Private Sector Consultative Group

The International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) is looking forward to sharing its experience and expertise as a new member of the World Customs Organization’s influential Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG), according to the company's release.

IPCSA is honoured to join the PSCG, the working group that provides private sector input to the WCO’s work, said Richard Morton, secretary general of IPCSA.



Customs administrations around the world need strong, productive and healthy businesses in order to increase the efficiency of trade and logistic processes, said Ricardo Treviño, deputy secretary general of the World Customs Organization. “We need a robust communication mechanism and closer collaboration with our main stakeholders, especially the port communities, as they are essential partners for Customs. In this regard, we look forward to the fruitful participation of IPCSA in the WCO PSCG.”

The WCO already has close collaboration with port communities and their stakeholders, he emphasised. “However, it is important to keep broadening our scope and we expect IPCSA to contribute to the discussions with a different perspective, to strengthen the coordination between Customs administrations and ports.”

The WCO is currently honing its strategic plan; the current plan, for 2019-22, was drafted before the Covid-19 pandemic and has been adapted accordingly.



About WCO Private Sector Consultative Group

The PSCG was formed for the purpose of informing and advising the WCO secretary general, the Policy Commission and WCO members on Customs and international trade matters from the perspective of the private sector. The PSCG complements the vital contributions made by private sector observers to WCO committee meetings.