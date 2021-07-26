2021 July 26 16:03

Mobile harbour crane investment to further improve cargo handling efficiency at Port of Newcastle

Port of Newcastle’s existing project cargo, general cargo and container handling capability will be further enhanced following a $28.4-million investment in two Liebherr LHM 550 mobile harbour cranes and associated infrastructure at the Port’s versatile Mayfield 4 berth, according to Port of Newcastle's release.



The contract to supply the cranes has been awarded to Liebherr. Built in Germany, the two brand new Liebherr LHM 550 cranes will feature the latest lift assistance systems, provided to ensure improved material handling, precise control over load movement and safer lifts.

With access to rail sidings and upgraded internal roads, able to handle oversized trucks, the new cranes are capable of handling a diverse mix of project cargo, including wind turbines, mining equipment, timber, steel coils and transformers. The cranes will also have the capability to work in tandem for heavy lifts and lift two 20’ or one 40’ container in a single move.

Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said the investment in mobile harbour cranes was part of the Port’s long-term diversification plans to better meet the demands of customers.



Port of Newcastle’s Mobile Harbour Cranes are expected to arrive in mid-2022.

Port of Newcastle Port of Newcastle is Australia’s deepwater global gateway, the largest on the nation’s East Coast. Port of Newcastle is more than a port. It exists to build Australia’s prosperity with responsible, integrated and innovative supply chain solutions. With trade worth about $26 billion to the national economy each year, Port of Newcastle enables Australian businesses to successfully compete in international markets. The port currently handles 4,400 ship movements and 164 million tonnes of cargo annually, including dry bulk, bulk liquids, ro-ro, general and project cargoes and containers. With a deepwater shipping channel operating at 50% of its capacity, significant port land available and enviable access to national rail and road infrastructure, Port of Newcastle is positioned to further underpin the future prosperity of the Hunter, NSW and Australia. As custodians of the region’s critical asset, Port of Newcastle is diversifying its trade as it strives to create a safe, sustainable and environmentally and socially responsible future.