2021 July 26 14:34

The COVID 19 has strong impact on the port of Helsinki

Cargo traffic operations are continuing strong, even though the Covid 19 has had a strong impact on the passenger traffic. Port of Helsinki Ltd is doing everything it can to ensure the continuity of the operations, according to the company's release.

The Finnish Government tight border traffic and the recommendations on testing and quarantine. The aim is to prevent the re-escalation of the growth of the COVID-19 epidemic and the spread of the COVID-19 variant in Finland.

Upon boarding the ship, the passenger must present proof of having received one or two COVID-19 vaccinations (at least 2 weeks after the last vaccination), a negative coronavirus test result (tested within 72 hours) or having contracted COVID-19 previously (within the previous six months).

Restrictions on entry into Finland from EU and Schengen countries has ended. A person travelling from another third country still has some restrictions, see the guidelines by the Finnisch Boarder Guard.

Finnish citizens have the right to enter and leave the country unless their right to free travel has been restricted.



Both ports and shipping companies are prepared for safe passenger traffic in many ways. Passengers should also familiarise themselves with instructions issued by the authorities and comply with the hygiene and health regulations put in place by the authorities.



The City of Helsinki's Social Services and Healthcare is responsible for the health advice points and coronavirus test points at the Port of Helsinki.

The terminals of West Harbour, Katajanokka and Vuosaari have coronavirus test points, also for car passengers, arranged by Helsinki Social Services and Healthcare. The terminals also offer enhanced coronavirus advice. Testing and advice is available to all passengers arriving to Helsinki by sea.