2021 July 26 12:57

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,400 pmt

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between July 19 and July 23 fell by RUB 770 and totaled RUB 24,415 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 640 to RUB 23,140 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,180 to RUB 24,827 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,415 to RUB 22,386 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 26,850 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 363 to RUB 25,490 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 30 to RUB 31,700 pmt.