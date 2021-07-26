2021 July 26 11:59

Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt hosted Russia's Main Naval Parade on RF Navy Day

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt hosted Russia's 5th Main Naval Parade on RF Navy Day celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

This year, the event was dedicated to RF Navy’s 325h anniversary.

According to a tradition the Main Naval Parade involved the following fleets and flotillas of RF Navy: Baltic Fleet, Black Sea Fleet, Northern Fleet, Pacific Fleet, Caspian Flotilla as well as Russia’s naval facility on the Mediterranean coast in Syria. The total number of personnel involved at all bases of RF Navy exceeded 15,000 people. More than hundred of surface ships and submarines, over eighty aircraft units and about one hundred and twenty combat equipment units took part in the event.



More than 50 warships, 48 naval aircraft units and over 4,000 military personnel members were involved in Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt.



