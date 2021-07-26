2021 July 26 10:40

Wharf One ready for new business at Port of Mackay

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has increased its capacity to facilitate longer cargo at the Port of Mackay with its $2.4 million project to extend Wharf 1 now complete, according to the company's release.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said investing in projects to build capacity at publicly-owned ports like Mackay’s was part of the Queensland’s Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan.



NQBP Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Fertin said the completion of the project is another step towards positioning the Port to take advantage of diversified trade opportunities.



Principal Contractor Davbridge Constructions Project Manager Adam Preston said delivery of the quality project will act as a gateway for trade diversification.



With yet another project completed from NQBP’s $17 million 2020-21 works program for the Ports of Mackay and Hay Point, work on the $8.5 million tug berth facility continues to progress.

The facility will include berths for up to two tugs including a gangway and floating pontoon, and will be able to accommodate bigger and more powerful tugs.

North Queensland-based Pacific Marine Group (PMG) Pty Ltd have been working on site at the Port of Mackay since February this year.

Project Manager George Holland said the team had already completed a significant proportion of the off site pontoon and gangway fabrication, as well as refurbishments to the Northern breakwater.



The significant investment is in line with NQBP’s strategic vision to become a global leader in sustainable facilitation of port trade.

The Port of Mackay is well established as a central hub for central Queensland agricultural and mining industries.

NQBP is a Queensland Government-owned corporation also responsible for the strategic ports of Abbot Point, Hay Point and Weipa in far north Queensland.



