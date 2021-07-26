2021 July 26 10:10

Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches CT-192 series trawler named Mekhanik Sizov

Photo by IAA PortNews -192, the Kapitan Vdovichenko, was launched in March 2020

Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the Mekhanik Sizov, large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project CT-192, built for Russian Fishery Company, IAA PortNews correspondent reported from the ceremony.

The contract for the construction of a series of ten (8 + 2 optional) factory freezer trawlers for the Russian Fishery Company LLC (RFC) was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quotas program. The entire series is laid down in pairs, two vessels annually.

The lead ship of Project СТ-192, the Kapitan Vdovichenko, was launched in March 2020, the second one, the Mechanic Maslak – in June 2020. Outfitting is underway on the ships.



The second pair of the trawlers, the Mekhanik Sizov and the Kapitan Martyniv were laid down in June and August 2020 accordingly.

On 5 June 2021, Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard laid down the Kapitan Yunak, the fifth ship in the series .



The ten trawlers ordered for Russian Fishery Company were designed for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Berents and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia. The CT-192 trawler will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessel has fishprocessing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA: 108 m, BOA: 21 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; capacity of cargo holds: 5,500 cbm; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff numbers 7,600 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers. On 5 November 2020, the shipyard celebrated its 316th anniversary. Throughout its history Admiralteiskie Verfi has built 34 ships for Russia’s fishery industry.

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants. RFC is building a new fleet of supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of 11 supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.