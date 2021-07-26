2021 July 26 07:56

Sembcorp Marine delivers three wellhead and riser topsides and bridges to TotalEnergies EP Denmark

Sembcorp Marine Ltd has safely completed the fabrication of two wellhead topsides, one riser topside and two bridges for deployment to TotalEnergies’ redeveloped Tyra Field located in the Danish North Sea, according to the company's release.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to the completion of the modules and bridges. In spite of significant supply chain disruptions and acute manpower shortages, the Group demonstrated its resilience in overcoming the challenges through operational flexibility, close collaboration with its customer, and leveraging its global supply chain and logistics capabilities, to deliver the modules and bridges. This was achieved without compromise to safety and quality.

The topsides and bridges sailed away from Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard today. They will replace Tyra’s ageing facilities to support TotalEnergies’ vision and pursuit of sustainable operations.

The redeveloped Tyra is envisioned to be a high-tech production and natural gas export centre over the next 25 years. It is designed to reduce the environmental footprint and optimise the energy efficiency of its operations.

In December 2019, Sembcorp Marine secured the subcontract to construct six topside modules and four bridges for the TotalEnergies EP Denmark’s Tyra Redevelopment Project. The remaining topside modules and bridges are projected to be delivered in January 2022.



About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has close to 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Sembcorp Marine’s solutions focus on the following areas: Renewables, Process, Gas, Ocean Living and Advanced Drilling Rigs.

Sembcorp Marine’s customers include major energy companies, owners of floating production units, shipping companies and cruise and ferry operators. They are supported by four commercial units: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms and Specialised Shipbuilding.

Sembcorp Marine operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.