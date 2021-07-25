2021 July 25 14:58

USCG, partners medevac mariners off Kauai

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy successfully rescued two mariners from the shores off Kilauea, Kilua, Thursday.



A Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60 Seahawk aircrew transported the mariners to Lihue airport where they were met by EMS.



They were reported to be in stable condition.



“This case highlights the importance of strong partnerships with our fellow armed services,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabrina Slack, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “Through coordination with the Navy, we were able to successfully rescue two members of our Hawaii community.”



At 7:05 p.m., Thursday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report that two mariners aboard a 14-foot recreational vessel were overdue. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to local boaters, launched an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Kauai Response Boat-Medium crew.



A Navy MH-60 Seahawk aircrew joined the search after midnight and began conducting searches closer to shore. The MH-60 aircrew located the two mariners at the base of a cliff on the shoreline just east of Kilauea lighthouse and hoisted them to safety.