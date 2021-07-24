  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 24 13:29

    Major £10M project aims to unlock untapped potential of ocean renewable energy fuels

    An innovative £10M research project will investigate the potential of harnessing offshore wind and marine renewable energy to produce zero carbon hydrogen and ammonia fuels.

    The University of Strathclyde will lead the multi-disciplinary Ocean-REFuel: Ocean Renewable Energy Fuels project, which will explore ways of converting ocean energy into fuels for use in heating, energy storage and difficult to decarbonise transport applications.

    The news comes as the UK prepares to host COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow and the consortium includes world-leading research teams from the Universities of Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle and Imperial College London. The project is funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, industry, and the partner universities, who have also pledged a total of nine linked PhD studentships.

    The UK government has the ambition for offshore wind to produce more than enough electricity to power every home in the country by 2030, based on current electricity usage, but there remains extremely large ocean energy potential which can never be fully utilised by the electricity network.

    Decarbonisation challenge
    Renewable electricity has been a remarkable success over the past 20 years, but the same cannot be said for other energy uses, in particular heat, heavy transport vehicles and aviation. New technologies and systems need to be developed to avert the worst consequences of climate change and the Ocean-REFuel project will directly address challenges associated with energy storage, renewable heat and the decarbonisation of transport such as road, marine and aviation.

    Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde and President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Ocean-REFuel project and to bring together this formidable cross-UK team to lead the way for future hydrogen production from an almost boundless sustainable offshore resource.

    "The University of Strathclyde is one of the country’s leading energy research institutions and addresses the challenges of the energy transition. I believe this exciting opportunity will enable the UK to undertake vital research into Ocean Renewable Energy and establish it as a pioneer in the field."

    Renewable Energy technologies such as wind are impacted by intermittency and production issues and this project will explore storage solutions, such as hydrogen and ammonia, that can help manage the issue of intermittent supply. Like electricity, hydrogen is an energy carrier and can be produced from a variety of sources including seawater and used as a source of energy or fuel.

    Stored energy
    It could also allow the stored energy to be fed back into the grid, and potentially channel renewable energy to difficult-to-decarbonise sectors such as renewable heat and transport, which account for more than 60% of UK energy demand.

    A report in 2020 from the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult claimed that even if only offshore wind-to-hydrogen is considered, the exports to Europe alone could reach an annual value of up to £48bn.

    Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “The waters around the UK offer abundant prospects for clean energy. Ensuring that we can tap the full potential of our natural resources will be vital in meeting our bold climate change commitments.

    “As shown through our world-leading offshore wind sector, we are not only capitalising on the clean energy potential around our coastline but also the opportunities for investment, jobs creation and regional growth. Projects like Ocean-REFuel are helping us fulfil that potential as we build back greener.”

    Industrial partners
    The five-year collaboration, which involves 28 industrial partners, including BP, Scottish Power, National Grid, ENI along with the UK Health & Safety Executive, will also produce a Blueprint for the first integrated Ocean Renewable Fuel production facility.

    Professor Feargal Brennan, Head of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering at the University of Strathclyde and the Ocean-REFuel project lead, said: “The Ocean-REFuel project has come at precisely the right time to build on the successes of offshore wind and has the potential to create a step-change in how we consider our whole energy system.

    “The team will aim to use their vast experience to provide international thought-leadership on how to best develop this enormous energy potential in a safe, environmentally sensitive and responsible manner to provide maximum benefit to local communities whilst contributing in a major way to net-zero.

    “The challenges are immense, and we are acutely aware of the importance of getting this right, given the backdrop of the climate emergency and the global consequences unless step changes can be achieved.”

    The Ocean-REFuel project builds on EPSRC investment of more than £35 million into offshore wind power over the past decade and Dr Lucy Martin, Deputy Director for Cross-Council Programmes at EPSRC, said: “The UK is the world’s largest producer of offshore wind energy but there is vast potential yet to be tapped into, as outlined in the Prime Minister’s plan to quadruple the amount we produce by 2030 including the opportunity to use offshore wind to help meet our green hydrogen production needs.

    “By addressing key research challenges to the wider use of offshore wind energy and integrating it into green hydrogen production, the Ocean-REFuel project will help us to engineer the radical energy transition needed to deliver on our Net Zero commitment and also enhance the sustainability and resilience of the UK energy system.”

    Global effort
    UK Government Minister for Scotland David Duguid said: “As Glasgow prepares to host COP26 later this year, the eyes of the world will be on the UK to show leadership, creativity and innovation in the global effort to tackle climate change.

    “This fantastic project, led by the University of Strathclyde, will investigate the potential our natural resources hold to generate clean energy and help achieve our net zero ambitions."

Другие новости по темам: research, Decarbonisation  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 24

15:02 Union Pacific reports 2Q 2021 results
13:29 Major £10M project aims to unlock untapped potential of ocean renewable energy fuels
12:37 LR: Turning to technology to tackle container ship fires
11:14 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators

2021 July 23

18:27 EBRD and Ukraine boost low-carbon hydrogen development
18:03 ROSATOM and GDK Baimskaya LLC sign agreement to jointly supply energy to Baimsky plant
17:58 Van Oord signs contract with the Spanish energy company Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
17:50 Chantiers de l’Atlantique completes installation of EGCS on three MSC Cruises vessels
17:41 ROSATOM and Aeon Corporation agree to Arctic shipping cooperation
17:32 RWE, Shell, Gasunie and Equinor sign a declaration of intent on the AquaSector project
17:18 Rosatom and DP World sign Cooperation Agreement
16:55 RosGeo eyes exploration of solid mineral deposits in the Persian Gulf
16:32 Learn the latest global LNG trends with LNGcon 2022
16:30 ROSATOM and Moscow State University’s Marine Research Centre sign cooperation agreement on environmental impact assessment in Arctic
16:07 Rosatom expects transit cargo flow along NSR to reach 20-30 million tonnes per year by 2030
15:39 ROSATOM and Nornickel sign supplementary agreement on icebreaker accompaniment
15:01 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 4.1 million tonnes of cargo in H1’21, up 12% YoY
14:36 Recovery of investments in offshore geological exploration not expected by RosGeo before 2022
14:14 Wärtsilä to provide thrusters for two Chinese wind farm turbine installation vessels
13:40 RosGeo: Deposits in shallow waters and estuaries should be taken into account when developing Arctic resources
13:12 A deep sea mineral riser system reviewed by ABS in an industry first
12:48 Nornickel set to expand and upgrade Dudinka port
12:11 Maersk changes the logistics landscape in Bulgaria and launches intermodal weekly service connecting Burgas to Plovdiv and Sofia
12:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in July 2021
11:43 Vietnamese Navy ships arrived in Vladivostok to participate in Russian Navy Day celebration
11:11 GTT receives orders for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
11:07 Integrated drill of emergency response teams conducted at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk
10:45 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC saved nearly RUB 18 billion in 2021 through cost optimization
10:24 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
10:06 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:30 China ports container volume rises 15% in first half of 2021
09:27 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC is set to open up routes that do not depend on foreigners
09:09 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles high-speed train intended for Uzbekistan Railways
08:40 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on Jul.23.

2021 July 22

19:00 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 2.59% to 17,047,282 tonnes YTD
18:35 Equinor Brasil Energia awarded a contract to Floatel Victory
18:05 Solstad Offshore ASA announces new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS
17:55 Manila Harbor Center aids PH Coast Guard’s substation project
17:25 Suek AG supramax vessel Kumpula to sail through Northeast Passage
17:05 US FMC establishes Ocean Carriers Audit Program
16:25 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators
16:05 RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China
15:27 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY
15:22 DBS partners maritime players and MPA to complete Singapore’s first live bunker delivery financing pilot with digital bunker delivery note
15:11 Two new hybrid LNG-electric ships join to the Brittany Ferries fleet
15:05 Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri
14:42 CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service
13:21 DCT Gdańsk Welcomes New CEO – Charles Baker
13:20 Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results
12:58 Seven entities interested in investing in Port Gdański Eksploatacja
12:03 Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26
11:03 Boskalis awarded contract for deepening the approach channel to harbor of Harwich, UK
10:29 Transport Canada issues new Ballast Water Regulations
10:24 Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport
09:53 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:36 IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul 22

2021 July 21

18:30 MSC Cruises restart its activity in the Port of València