  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 24 12:37

    LR: Turning to technology to tackle container ship fires

    Safetytech Accelerator webinar assesses the complexities of container ship fires and how the maritime industry is innovating to address this challenge.

    Identifying the location of the outbreak of a fire onboard a large container ship can be “almost impossible” as it could be in any one of many thousand boxes located either “high up in a stack or buried deep onboard”.

    With fire onboard happening around every 10 days, Danny Harwood, Deputy Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents at the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) who participated in a SafetyTech Accelerator webinar on the role of technology in fighting container ship fires, stressed the paramount importance of fire containment and crew training for dealing with these complex situations.

    Fellow panellist Alfred Gomez, Director of Maritime Standards at containership owner and manager Seaspan Corp, pointed out that while all seafarers undergo short courses in fire-fighting, their capabilities in this respect are in no way comparable to those of land-based firefighters. IMO regulations need updating, he said, both in terms of the training and onboard equipment required.  

    “With the growing size of ships, we haven’t kept up with firefighting equipment,” he said. “We are severely lacking in the equipment needed so companies like Seaspan have to supply their own.”

    Fires aboard containerships, as opposed to say large bulk carriers, are also “extremely difficult to handle” because of the more complex configuration of decks, he added, coupled with the vast distances involved to traverse them on larger ships.

    Peregrine Storrs-Fox, Risk Management Director of insurer TT Club, pointed to the ‘adjacency risk’ of fires spreading from one box to another, that risk being aggregated by the increasing size of box vessels. This makes it essential for container cargoes to be properly declared, allowing hazardous materials to be identified as such in advance and stowed accordingly. Lessons learned arising from improper stowage should also be widely shared across the industry, as already happens under the Cargo Incident Notification System (CINS) first introduced by shipping lines back in 2011.  

    The TT Club’s priority is for ‘cargo of concern’ to be identified prior to loading, he continued, and while the IMO is working on the problem across the supply chain, there will be a considerable time lag before any regulatory solution is introduced, he warned.

    So, what can be done in the meantime to tackle the problem?

    Nick Chubb, Founder and Managing Director of marine innovation consultancy Thetius, pointed to the role that AI and Machine Learning can play in spotting anomalies in vast sets of data and thereby helping detect mis-declared or non-declared cargoes. Liner company Zim, for example, has recently introduced its ZimGuard AI-based system which already detected around a dozen mis-declared cargoes in its first month of trial operation in selected locations and is now being rolled out across the rest of the line’s network.

    Also, shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries has developed an AI-based fire alarm system that helps detect the outbreak of fires more quickly, Chubb added, and while this was initially used mainly in engine rooms its deployment is likely to be widened.

    Then there are initiatives from companies like ScanReach that use onboard wireless connectivity to allow temperature sensors to be placed in previously inaccessible locations onboard to more quickly identify rises in temperature caused by an outbreak of fire. Likewise, Lloyd’s Register is working on battery-powered sensors in difficult-to-access cargo holds under its Safety Accelerator programme, he added, which should give “a 20-minute upstart on traditional smoke detection systems.”

    In the event a fire does break out, there’s no substitute for the crew having undergone ship-specific physical training that has involved the actual donning of fire-fighting protective suits and operating suppression equipment. “That way you have to go hard on drills, drills, drills,” urged Seaspan’s Gomez.

    In the same way you need a “high level of competence” in the shoreside personnel who actually inspect cargo before loading, commented Storrs-Fox, with Chubb suggesting that the current IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) Code contained a hefty, two-volume tome could be made “easier to use”.

    Source: Lloyd's Register

Другие новости по темам: Lloyd's Register, fires, webinar  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 24

15:02 Union Pacific reports 2Q 2021 results
13:29 Major £10M project aims to unlock untapped potential of ocean renewable energy fuels
12:37 LR: Turning to technology to tackle container ship fires
11:14 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators

2021 July 23

18:27 EBRD and Ukraine boost low-carbon hydrogen development
18:03 ROSATOM and GDK Baimskaya LLC sign agreement to jointly supply energy to Baimsky plant
17:58 Van Oord signs contract with the Spanish energy company Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
17:50 Chantiers de l’Atlantique completes installation of EGCS on three MSC Cruises vessels
17:41 ROSATOM and Aeon Corporation agree to Arctic shipping cooperation
17:32 RWE, Shell, Gasunie and Equinor sign a declaration of intent on the AquaSector project
17:18 Rosatom and DP World sign Cooperation Agreement
16:55 RosGeo eyes exploration of solid mineral deposits in the Persian Gulf
16:32 Learn the latest global LNG trends with LNGcon 2022
16:30 ROSATOM and Moscow State University’s Marine Research Centre sign cooperation agreement on environmental impact assessment in Arctic
16:07 Rosatom expects transit cargo flow along NSR to reach 20-30 million tonnes per year by 2030
15:39 ROSATOM and Nornickel sign supplementary agreement on icebreaker accompaniment
15:01 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 4.1 million tonnes of cargo in H1’21, up 12% YoY
14:36 Recovery of investments in offshore geological exploration not expected by RosGeo before 2022
14:14 Wärtsilä to provide thrusters for two Chinese wind farm turbine installation vessels
13:40 RosGeo: Deposits in shallow waters and estuaries should be taken into account when developing Arctic resources
13:12 A deep sea mineral riser system reviewed by ABS in an industry first
12:48 Nornickel set to expand and upgrade Dudinka port
12:11 Maersk changes the logistics landscape in Bulgaria and launches intermodal weekly service connecting Burgas to Plovdiv and Sofia
12:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in July 2021
11:43 Vietnamese Navy ships arrived in Vladivostok to participate in Russian Navy Day celebration
11:11 GTT receives orders for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
11:07 Integrated drill of emergency response teams conducted at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk
10:45 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC saved nearly RUB 18 billion in 2021 through cost optimization
10:24 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
10:06 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:30 China ports container volume rises 15% in first half of 2021
09:27 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC is set to open up routes that do not depend on foreigners
09:09 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles high-speed train intended for Uzbekistan Railways
08:40 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on Jul.23.

2021 July 22

19:00 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 2.59% to 17,047,282 tonnes YTD
18:35 Equinor Brasil Energia awarded a contract to Floatel Victory
18:05 Solstad Offshore ASA announces new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS
17:55 Manila Harbor Center aids PH Coast Guard’s substation project
17:25 Suek AG supramax vessel Kumpula to sail through Northeast Passage
17:05 US FMC establishes Ocean Carriers Audit Program
16:25 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators
16:05 RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China
15:27 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY
15:22 DBS partners maritime players and MPA to complete Singapore’s first live bunker delivery financing pilot with digital bunker delivery note
15:11 Two new hybrid LNG-electric ships join to the Brittany Ferries fleet
15:05 Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri
14:42 CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service
13:21 DCT Gdańsk Welcomes New CEO – Charles Baker
13:20 Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results
12:58 Seven entities interested in investing in Port Gdański Eksploatacja
12:03 Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26
11:03 Boskalis awarded contract for deepening the approach channel to harbor of Harwich, UK
10:29 Transport Canada issues new Ballast Water Regulations
10:24 Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport
09:53 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:36 IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul 22

2021 July 21

18:30 MSC Cruises restart its activity in the Port of València