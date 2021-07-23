2021 July 23 17:50

Chantiers de l’Atlantique completes installation of EGCS on three MSC Cruises vessels

Chantiers de l'Atlantique has recently completed in the port of Brindisi (Italy), the installation of an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) on the cruise ship, MSC Musica, which is operated by MSC Cruises, according to the company's release.

This follows installation of ECGS on MSC Orchestra and MSC Poesia, respectively in 2018 and 2019 from the same fleet. The implementation of this cutting-edge marine air pollution neutralization system is the 14th to date to be fully managed by the Services Business Unit of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The installation of the ECGS on board MSC Musica has been approved by Bureau Veritas as complying with MARPOL VI regulations. The system removes up to 97% of sulfur oxides (SOx) from the exhaust gasses of 3 diesel generators delivering a total power of 11.6 MW. The system is of the EGCS so-called “hybrid type”, meaning that can operate either in open or close loop, avoiding any discharge of washed water when in port and consequently any release of harmful effluents into the marine environment.

MSC Musica is a 92.409 GT cruise ship delivered in 2006 by Chantiers de l’Atlantique to MSC Cruises. She was the third and last ship of the turnkey contract signed in 2016 for retrofit including Design, Procurement, Installation and Commissioning of the ECGS and open/closed loop process plants onboard the ships - MSC Orchestra, MSC Poesia and MSC Musica.

The Services Business Unit of Chantiers de l’Atlantique is committed to supporting ship owners from all over the world with the modernization and renovation of their fleets. Reduction of emissions, energy optimization, modernization and valorization of ships, those are some of the services the unit provides for customers. The team supports ship owners from the feasibility study through to the turnkey delivery.

About Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a key leader in the fields of design, integration, testing and turnkey delivery of cruise ships, naval vessels, electrical substations for offshore wind farms and fleet services. The company is at the heart of the challenges of tomorrow, offering today ships whose environmental performance exceeds the most drastic standards, as well as equipment for offshore wind power that make it a major player in the European energy transition.