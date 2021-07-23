  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 23 18:03

    ROSATOM and GDK Baimskaya LLC sign agreement to jointly supply energy to Baimsky plant

    Photo by IAA PortNews

    ROSATOM and GDK Baimskaya LLC have signed an agreement to jointly implement a project to supply power to the Baimsky mining and processing plant (Baimsky GOK), which is located in Russia’s Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. According to IAA PortNews correspondent, the agreement was signed by ROSATOM Deputy Director General and Director of the Northern Sea Route Directorate Vyacheslav Ruksha and GDK Baimskaya LLC’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Oleg Novachuk. The signing ceremony took place as part of the ROSATOM-organised event “Arctic Day.”

    The parties agreed that they would conclude a long-term “take-or-pay” contract for the sale and purchase of electricity by April 2022.

    ROSATOM has proposed using optimised floating power units (OFPU) to provide electricity to the Baimsky GOK. These units are already under construction at ROSATOM’s machine-building division, Atomenergomash.

    “We expect to build four power units: three main units and one standby unit that will be used during the repair or refueling of one of the main units,” said Vyacheslav Ruksha.

    Ruksha noted that the first two units are expected to be delivered to their working location in the water area of Cape Nagleynyn and connected to power lines leading to the Baimsky GOK at the end of 2026; the third unit will be connected at the end of 2027.

    An important part of the agreement is the parties’ intention to assist in changing current Russian legislation concerning the electric power industry to allow for more efficient investment in the Arctic. The parties maintain that change is necessary to create effective mechanisms by which to repay investors who develop long-term projects in the Arctic.

    “The conclusion of a long-term electricity purchase and sale agreement between ROSATOM and GDK Baimskaya LLC will become the most important events in the largescale programme for the development of the Russian Arctic,” said Oleg Novachuk at the signing event.

    This agreement has been concluded in the framework of a comprehensive roadmap for the implementation of investment projects for the development of the Baimsky metallogenic zone. This roadmap (No. 5645p-P9) was approved by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev on 7 June 2021.

    ROSATOM is a global technological leader, with capacities in the nuclear sector and beyond, and business partners in 50 countries. As one of the pioneers of the nuclear industry, ROSATOM has traditionally been at the forefront of the international nuclear market, including nuclear power plant construction, uranium mining and enrichment, and nuclear fuel fabrication and supply. To thanks to the unique expertise accumulated over 75 years, the company is conquering the markets of new promising high-tech products. Hydrogen energy, energy storage, nuclear medicine, wind energy, composite materials, logistics business, environmental solutions - in total, more than a hundred new businesses, which cement ROSATOM’s standing among the leading tech giants.

    GDK Baimskaya LLC is developing the large Peschanka copper deposit, which is situated in the Baimskaya licensed area of Russia’s Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. It is estimated that the deposit contains 9.9 million tonnes of copper with an average grade of 0.39% and 16.6 million ounces of gold with an average grade of 0.21 g/t. Both estimates have been recorded in accordance with the JORC code. The project’s construction budget is estimated at $8 billion.

Другие новости по темам: ROSATOM, Baimsky  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 23

18:27 EBRD and Ukraine boost low-carbon hydrogen development
18:03 ROSATOM and GDK Baimskaya LLC sign agreement to jointly supply energy to Baimsky plant
17:58 Van Oord signs contract with the Spanish energy company Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
17:50 Chantiers de l’Atlantique completes installation of EGCS on three MSC Cruises vessels
17:41 ROSATOM and Aeon Corporation agree to Arctic shipping cooperation
17:32 RWE, Shell, Gasunie and Equinor sign a declaration of intent on the AquaSector project
17:18 Rosatom and DP World sign Cooperation Agreement
16:55 RosGeo eyes exploration of solid mineral deposits in the Persian Gulf
16:32 Learn the latest global LNG trends with LNGcon 2022
16:30 ROSATOM and Moscow State University’s Marine Research Centre sign cooperation agreement on environmental impact assessment in Arctic
16:07 Rosatom expects transit cargo flow along NSR to reach 20-30 million tonnes per year by 2030
15:39 ROSATOM and Nornickel sign supplementary agreement on icebreaker accompaniment
15:01 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 4.1 million tonnes of cargo in H1’21, up 12% YoY
14:36 Recovery of investments in offshore geological exploration not expected by RosGeo before 2022
14:14 Wärtsilä to provide thrusters for two Chinese wind farm turbine installation vessels
13:40 RosGeo: Deposits in shallow waters and estuaries should be taken into account when developing Arctic resources
13:12 A deep sea mineral riser system reviewed by ABS in an industry first
12:48 Nornickel set to expand and upgrade Dudinka port
12:11 Maersk changes the logistics landscape in Bulgaria and launches intermodal weekly service connecting Burgas to Plovdiv and Sofia
12:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in July 2021
11:43 Vietnamese Navy ships arrived in Vladivostok to participate in Russian Navy Day celebration
11:11 GTT receives orders for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
11:07 Integrated drill of emergency response teams conducted at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk
10:45 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC saved nearly RUB 18 billion in 2021 through cost optimization
10:24 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
10:06 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:30 China ports container volume rises 15% in first half of 2021
09:27 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC is set to open up routes that do not depend on foreigners
09:09 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles high-speed train intended for Uzbekistan Railways
08:40 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on Jul.23.

2021 July 22

19:00 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 2.59% to 17,047,282 tonnes YTD
18:35 Equinor Brasil Energia awarded a contract to Floatel Victory
18:05 Solstad Offshore ASA announces new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS
17:55 Manila Harbor Center aids PH Coast Guard’s substation project
17:25 Suek AG supramax vessel Kumpula to sail through Northeast Passage
17:05 US FMC establishes Ocean Carriers Audit Program
16:25 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators
16:05 RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China
15:27 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY
15:22 DBS partners maritime players and MPA to complete Singapore’s first live bunker delivery financing pilot with digital bunker delivery note
15:11 Two new hybrid LNG-electric ships join to the Brittany Ferries fleet
15:05 Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri
14:42 CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service
13:21 DCT Gdańsk Welcomes New CEO – Charles Baker
13:20 Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results
12:58 Seven entities interested in investing in Port Gdański Eksploatacja
12:03 Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26
11:03 Boskalis awarded contract for deepening the approach channel to harbor of Harwich, UK
10:29 Transport Canada issues new Ballast Water Regulations
10:24 Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport
09:53 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:36 IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul 22

2021 July 21

18:30 MSC Cruises restart its activity in the Port of València
18:00 Agreement signed between Grimaldi and Armas Trasmediterranea
17:55 Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry
17:51 “FLORIAN” Port Fire Brigade to take care of safety in the Port of Gdańsk
17:17 ESPO welcomes "Fit for 55”-package