2021 July 23 16:55

RosGeo eyes exploration of solid mineral deposits in the Persian Gulf

Photo by IAA PortNews

RosGeo considers exploration of solid mineral deposits in the Persian Gulf to be a promising activity, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Gorkov, Director General, Chairman of the Board, RosGeo, as saying during the online media conference.

“We have completed a large contract in the Arabian Gulf and now we are looking into exploration of solid mineral deposits there. It is an absolutely new trend. Everybody is thinking about oil and gas in the Persian Gulf. We offer a somewhat different concept – a focus on solid minerals and now we are about to sign a new contract”, said Sergey Gorkov.

RosGeo head also says the company has returned to CIS countries, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, adding that a week ago some works began in Mongolia.

Speaking about the works in the Aral Sea, Sergey Gorkov told about unique technologies applied by the company. Among them are tracked amphibia vehicles invented by RosGeo for operation in challenging conditions of shallow-waters and swampy areas. “Except for our mechanisms, there are no other ones able to operate in such conditions”, he emphasized.

RosGeo is a Russian multi-disciplinary geological holding that carries out a full range of services related to geological exploration: from regional surveys to parametric drilling and monitoring of subsoil conditions. The holding company boasts a unique expertise, particularly in marine geology and shelf operations. A total of more than 1,000 fields and deposits have been discovered by the holding’s companies, including major hydrocarbon and solid mineral deposits and fields. RosGeo is a fully state-owned company.