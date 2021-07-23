2021 July 23 16:07

Rosatom expects transit cargo flow along NSR to reach 20-30 million tonnes per year by 2030



Image source: Rosatom

A container ship of high ice class should be created by that time

Transit cargo flow along the Northern Sea Route can reach 20-30 million tonnes per year by 2030, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Likhachev, General Director of the State Atomic Energy Corporation "Rosatom", as saying at the Arctic Day conference in Saint-Petersburg.

“As for the figures, the key change to feature the second half of 2020-ies is the multiplied transit. In this respect, we understand that 80 million tonnes of cargo mostly exported from Russia will be supplemented with 30 to 40 million tonnes of transit cargo carried annually due to the focus on the eastward lanes of the Northern Sea Route and its year-round operation. That requires the development of additional conditions related to navigation, safe shipping ... The bulk of transit will be ensured by transportation of containers. Therefore, there should be transport and logistic hubs built at the entry to the Northern Sea Route and at the exit of it to ensure the change of ships and transshipment of containers. A container ship of special class, Acrtic6/Arctic7, should be also created by that time, of course”, said the head of Rosatom.